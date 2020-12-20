Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden declares for the NFL Draft

In addition to his on-field attributes, Snowden developed into a leader over his time in Charlottesville. He’s an active member in the UVa community and used his platform to speak out about a variety of issues while at Virginia, including racial injustice. He was among the most respected players on the Cavaliers' roster not only for his play, but also for his leadership and maturity.

“He’s connected with everybody on the team,” cornerback Nick Grant said in November. “I’d venture to say anybody on the team would say Charles is their best friend or one of their very best friends.”

Snowden becomes the latest UVa standout to make a decision about their future playing days.

Cornerback De’Vante Cross announced recently he would return for a sixth season with the Wahoos. Heskin Smith and Darnell Pratt Jr., both cornerbacks, announced they would transfer. Running back Shane Simpson declared for the NFL Draft, joining Snowden. Other upperclassmen are expected to share their decisions in coming days.

For Snowden, he looks to become the first UVa linebacker selected in the NFL Draft since Micah Kiser was picked in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

“Lastly, to the city of Charlottesville and Wahoo nation,” Snowden wrote, “Thank you for accepting me, encouraging me, and allowing me to make Charlottesville my second home.”

