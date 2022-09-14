Virginia libero Madison Morey seeing the fruits of her hard work this season

This is the example Virginia volleyball coach Shannon Wells can use from now through however long she remains at the helm of the Hoos or paces the sideline of any court.

The second-year boss of the Cavaliers can play this clip over and over again to make her point.

“We always say, ‘You never know when you’re going to touch the ball, so why not just try?’” Wells said Wednesday.

This past Saturday, she got more than a simple try from UVa libero and team captain Madison Morey during the Cavaliers’ showdown with Charlotte. Morey saved a point in the final set of a tight, five-stanza match by delivering an improbable and blinded one-handed, diving swing to launch the ball from the end line beyond the net. She crashed into the wooden floor, too.

“As soon as I saw that ball flying, I was like, ‘I’m going to give it everything to get this ball back over for my team,’” said Morey, who needed to run about 30 feet just to have a chance at the play.

“And as soon as I hit it,” she said, “I stayed on the ground. I was thinking, ‘I don’t know if this is going to work or if this is going over,’ but I put it all out there, thought of my team and wanted to get it over for them because we had already had some good saves on that play. That’s how I was thinking and as soon as I heard everyone and the crowd roar, I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Her determination and athleticism landed her on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays, which is the latest accomplishment for Morey in a year that’s shaping up to be a transformative one in her UVa career.

“That was one of those moments that rewarded her for all the effort that she’s put in,” Wells said.

Morey said after last season’s 8-20 campaign, she began contemplating her aspirations for this fall.

“I wanted to be the starting libero for this team. I wanted to work hard and be a leader for this team,” she said.

The 5-foot-7 junior’s work ethic started to reveal itself, and Wells said Morey concentrated so intensely not only from practice to practice, but from rep to rep, which can be a difficult task for players desperate to improve.

Morey said she felt that in order to upgrade her game, she needed to focus on passing and further her understanding of what Wells was asking of her and her teammates. Morey said ahead of last year, the Hoos were only learning Wells’ system, but this past spring and in the summer, they were able to gain technical and tactical insight about how they need to play. Morey watched lots of film of how it should look, learned what was important and spent extra time in the gym drilling in those areas.

“And to win games, you’ve got to be able to pass the ball and have a good first contact,” Morey said.

Added Wells: “What you’re seeing out of Mo[rey] right now is she’s confident because she has put in so much invested time into each one of her reps. You come to practice and watch her during our set and pass school, and we’re just working on passing, but you see how invested she is in each rep. So, now, she’s got a really good feel for what she’s doing and when it’s not right, she knows how to fix it. I think that’s been the biggest progression.”

As a result, Morey’s digs are way up from a year ago. This season, her 3.91 digs per set rank within the top 150 for any player in the country and are more than double the 1.24 digs per set she averaged last year. Her 129 total digs through eight matches are more than the 93 she tallied in all of 2021.

Wells said Morey’s attitude has propelled her teammates to be better also, which is a major positive for the Cavaliers (6-2), who host matches against East Carolina, Mercer and Maryland this weekend ahead of beginning Atlantic Coast Conference play next week.

“It’s allowing her leadership to come out,” Wells said, “and that’s a piece we really needed from her. She’s got a great positive energy … We go off Mo. We ride off her energy.”

And while Morey said she appreciated all the phone calls and text messages from friends and family who congratulated her and saw her spotlighted on national TV, she noted she was eager to get back to practice to start preparing for what the Cavaliers have on their horizon.

Morey takes her captaincy seriously, and said being voted captain by her peers earlier this year was a tremendous honor because it meant they recognized her dedication.

The Marietta, Ga., native now wants the Hoos to keep pushing forward and build off their strong start to the season.

“We feel like this year, we’re able to compete in ACC play,” Morey said. “We’ve nailed down the system. We feel so confident as a team just growing together and getting better together, so we’re super excited to finish up our last weekend of preseason and get into ACC play and prove everyone wrong.”

UVa went 1-17 in league action last year and were picked to finish 14th in the conference’s preseason poll this year.

“We’re the underdogs still,” she said. “But that was the preseason poll, and I know we’re all ready to get out there and prove people wrong, and keep growing together and keep getting better together.”