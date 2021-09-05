Virginia leans on quarterbacks in 43-0 win over William & Mary

After an offseason talking about running back depth, UVa instead decided to showcase its quarterback depth in a 43-0 triumph over the Tribe.

Quarterbacks handled much of the rushing load Saturday, although no player carried the ball more than seven times. Wayne Taulapapa led the running backs with five carries, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt.

Mike Hollins only earned two carries, and Ronnie Walker Jr. ran just once for a nine-yard touchdown. Harvard transfer Devin Darrington took three carries for 18 yards, entering the game prior to Walker Jr.

The packages with multiple quarterbacks seemed cute at times, arguably being unnecessary against an FCS foe. But Mendenhall trusts the group of quarterbacks, which also includes freshman Jay Woolfolk. He expects Armstead and Rodriguez to be options in the running game this fall.

“It’s gonna be a lot like tonight,” Mendenhall said.

As for Armstrong, the team’s top option, he was only credited with seven rushes including sacks. He finished with zero rushing yards, but did add a pair of touchdowns on the ground. He did most of his damage through the air, throwing for 339 yards and two touchdowns.