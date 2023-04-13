The Virginia women’s basketball program added some needed height to its roster on Thursday, when the Cavaliers announced Kansas State graduate transfer Taylor Lauterbach will join the Hoos.

The 6-foot-7 center played in 75 games over the last three seasons for the Wildcats while averaging 1.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest. In her role off the bench for Kansas State, she tallied 42 career blocks.

“She is a hard-working, high-character kid,” UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said, “who is tall, long and mobile. She can block and alter shots in the paint. She also has great hands and can catch and score as well as shoot the 15-foot and three-point shot.”

This past season, the Hoos didn’t list anyone taller than 6-foot-2.

Lauterbach, a native of Appleton, Wis., was a top-100 prospect coming out of Appleton West High School and ranked as the 12th-best center nationally for the recruiting class of 2020 by ESPN. In her freshman season, she flashed that talent early with nine points, six blocks and 12 rebounds in a game at Central Arkansas. She had six-point efforts against Texas Tech and Baylor that year, too.

But she didn’t crack the starting lineup for the Wildcats until this past season when she started five of their first seven games. She had a season-high seven points against the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

“Her potential is off the charts,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I am excited that she has two years to develop under our tutelage. Her future is bright.”

Lauterbach was a 2022 Academic All-Big 12 first-team selection.

She is the second transfer in as many weeks Agugua-Hamilton has added. This past Friday, UVa announced former Arizona guard and ex-McDonald’s All-American Paris Clark will join the Cavaliers for next season.