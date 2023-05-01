His decision to transfer to Virginia means another member of Greene family will join the Cavaliers for this coming fall.

On Monday, former Clemson cornerback Malcolm Greene announced he’d continue his career with the Hoos.

“Coming home!” Greene, an alum of Highland Springs High School in Richmond, wrote on Twitter.

Greene’s younger brother, Miles Greene, signed with UVa as part of its most recent recruiting class this past December. Miles plays defensive line.

Malcolm Greene’s move also reunites him with second-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott, the former Tigers offensive coordinator who was there at Clemson during Greene’s first pair of seasons in the program.

Greene is the second ex-Clemson player to transfer to UVa this offseason. Running back Kobe Pace departed Clemson in the winter and was with the Cavaliers throughout spring practice.

By landing Greene, Elliott and his staff have added the defensive back the Hoos so desperately needed. During the final week of spring practice, Elliott said UVa would target cornerbacks in the transfer portal.

They brought in corner Tayvonn Kyle — a graduate transfer from Iowa State — in time for spring drills, and UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said he was pleased with Kyle following the Cavaliers’ spring game.

“He’s asked tremendous questions,” Rudzinski said of Kyle. “He’s a tremendous influence for our younger guys and he’s going to have an impact on the field and also in our locker room.”

But the Hoos still had to have more at the position while trying to replace former All-ACC corners Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress. Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday and Cypress transferred to Florida State.

Greene brings with him three years of college experience.

He made five starts and appeared in 29 games for Clemson, having racked up 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions. In 2020, he had six tackles and 1.5 sacks for Clemson in its ACC title game win over Notre Dame and then tallied four tackles against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Out of Highland Springs, Greene originally committed to LSU before flipping his pledge and signing with Clemson. As a recruit, he was ranked as the 236th best prospect nationally and the eighth best in Virginia by 247Sports.