Virginia lands commitment from former UNC cornerback Cam'Ron Kelly

One way to replace an All-ACC cornerback is with another.

Virginia earned a commitment on Friday from former North Carolina cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly, who announced his decision via social media.

“I’m home, let’s run it,” Kelly tweeted with a commitment graphic and photos of him with UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans attached to the tweet.

He had visited UVa on the run-up to the pledge. This past Wednesday through this Sunday is the last opportunity for mid-year transfers to visit potential landing spots ahead of the spring semester, according to the Division I football recruiting calendar.

Kelly, a starter for the Tar Heels each of the past two seasons, was an All-ACC third-teamer in 2021 when he tied for a league-best four interceptions.

This past fall, Kelly racked up 49 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

His interception this year came off of ex-Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman and two of Kelly’s four picks during the campaign before also came against the Demon Deacons and Hartman, who on Thursday announced his commitment as a transfer to Notre Dame.

For Kelly, the move to UVa is an opportunity to finish his college career in the Commonwealth.

Out of Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Kelly committed to Auburn and spent the spring of 2019 as a member of the Tigers before departing Auburn for UNC. With Carolina, the 6-foot-1 defensive back appeared in 42 games and completed his four-year stay there with 180 total tackles, two tackles for loss, five interceptions, 12 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He also returned punts this past season, averaging 12.8 yards per return over five attempts.

Kelly announced on Dec. 5, he planned to enter the transfer portal as a graduate following UNC’s appearance in the Holiday Bowl and then make a decision about whether to spend another year in college at different school or declare for the NFL Draft.

His choice to stay in the college ranks is like the one his former fellow UNC defensive backs made. As part of the exodus from the Tar Heels’ secondary, Storm Duck left for Penn State and Tony Grimes pledged to Texas A&M.

For UVa, Kelly’s proven production in the ACC allows him to step in as a clear-cut favorite to start at cornerback come fall. Off last year’s team, the Hoos graduated former Anthony Johnson, an All-ACC first-team this past season who will play in next month’s Senior Bowl, and they lost All-ACC second-team pick Fentrell Cypress II to the transfer portal. Cypress committed to Florida State earlier this week.

Beyond Kelly, other cornerbacks on the Cavaliers’ roster include Jaylon Baker, William Simpkins III and Elijah Gaines.

Kelly is the fifth import the Hoos have landed since the transfer portal window opened on Dec. 5, but the first on defense. Quarterback Tony Muskett (Monmouth), running back Kobe Pace (Clemson), wide receiver Malik Washington (Northwestern) and offensive lineman Daijon Parker (Saginaw Valley State) were all officially announced as additions during the early signing period last month.