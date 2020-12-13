Virginia is a solid program, but loss to Virginia Tech shows there's plenty of work to be done

For UVa to take a step from a respectable ACC team to a consistent ACC title threat, the Cavaliers need to improve on the road.

In the loss to Virginia Tech — and in losses this season — UVa struggled by making correctable mistakes. The Cavaliers missed tackles, which led to long touchdowns. They also committed head-scratching turnovers.

“Those are the things that I always take personally and like to see at an elite level,” Mendenhall said of the team’s soundness. “That didn't really reflect how we played from beginning to end.”

On the season, UVa went a perfect 5-0 when winning the turnover battle and it went 0-5 when losing it. Avoiding mistakes typically led to victories, while making unforced errors turned into defeats.

One issue facing the Cavaliers is the team’s reliance on one offensive player. While there’s no denying most successful offenses lean heavily on quality quarterback play, the Wahoos lean on their quarterbacks to throw and run the ball at high levels.