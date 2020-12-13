Virginia is a solid program, but loss to Virginia Tech shows there's plenty of work to be done

Bronco Mendenhall arrived at Virginia with plenty of work ahead of him.
The Cavaliers struggled in Year 1, finishing 2-10. After the subpar start, Mendenhall’s group won six games in his second year, eight games in 2018 and nine games — as well as an ACC Coastal Division title — in 2019.
This season, the Wahoos finished the fall 5-5, starting 1-4 before picking up wins in four of their last five contests in a season played during a pandemic.
The Cavaliers beat a quality North Carolina team, fought well against Clemson and nearly upset Miami on the road.
While Virginia is a good program, plenty of work sits in front of Mendenhall as he tries to get the Cavaliers to the next level. Saturday’s 33-15 loss to Virginia Tech made that clear.
“It's a good reminder,” wide receiver Terrell Jana said. “Just a good humbling and hopefully we use it moving forward.”
UVa lost to Virginia Tech after regaining the Commonwealth Cup a season ago. The loss moved the Cavaliers to 0-4 on the road this season, marking the first winless road season of Mendenhall’s tenure.
Over the past three seasons, Virginia has dominated foes at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers are 17-2 at home. In true road games, however, UVa is 3-11.
For UVa to take a step from a respectable ACC team to a consistent ACC title threat, the Cavaliers need to improve on the road.
In the loss to Virginia Tech — and in losses this season — UVa struggled by making correctable mistakes. The Cavaliers missed tackles, which led to long touchdowns. They also committed head-scratching turnovers.
“Those are the things that I always take personally and like to see at an elite level,” Mendenhall said of the team’s soundness. “That didn't really reflect how we played from beginning to end.”
On the season, UVa went a perfect 5-0 when winning the turnover battle and it went 0-5 when losing it. Avoiding mistakes typically led to victories, while making unforced errors turned into defeats.
One issue facing the Cavaliers is the team’s reliance on one offensive player. While there’s no denying most successful offenses lean heavily on quality quarterback play, the Wahoos lean on their quarterbacks to throw and run the ball at high levels.
Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong ran the ball 126 times this season. He’s the only UVa player to record 100 rushing attempts. In Saturday’s loss to the Hokies, Armstrong was credited with 15 carries, running backs Wayne Taulapapa and Shane Simpson combined for just four carries. The running backs were productive on those attempts, rattling off 30 yards for an average of 7.5 yards per attempt.
Trailing by double figures led to inflated passing attempts and quarterback scrambles, but the Cavaliers didn’t seem overly focused on getting the running backs the ball in the first half either.
“I would say it’s mostly game flow,” Mendenhall said of limited running back attempts.
Once it became clear UVa needed to pass to score quickly and make up a large deficit, Virginia Tech’s defense prepared mostly for passing plays.
“Any time you become one dimensional like that, it’s usually less effective,” Mendenhall said.
Developing a consistent running presence outside of Armstrong should be an emphasis entering next season. Keytaon Thompson acted as a solid running threat as a quarterback/wide receiver, and he’ll likely be involved as a rusher next season. The true running backs, however, need to offer the Cavaliers more production.
Defensively, the Cavaliers allowed 30 points or more six times this season. UVa lost four of those games.
For the second consecutive season, Virginia dealt with injury issues on the defense. Even with those injuries, however, UVa’s healthy group of starters struggled, especially in the secondary. The Cavaliers’ defense needs to tighten up in future season if they want to consistently compete with teams like Clemson, Virginia Tech and Miami.
The loss to Virginia Tech stemmed from a pair of big-play touchdowns that helped the Hokies jump out to a 27-7 halftime advantage.
“It's a chip on my shoulder, going into the offseason, going into this next bowl game, going into whenever we choose to play,” linebacker Nick Jackson said. “I'm excited. Definitely gonna use it as momentum.”
UVa’s defense isn’t abysmal or the worst in the ACC. It’s a good unit, but it’s not an elite ACC defense.
Losing to Virginia Tech showed that UVa is a good football team, not a great one. The Cavaliers’ offense showed promise this season, and the future looks bright with Armstrong at quarterback, but there’s still work to be done, especially with the running game.
Defensively, the Cavaliers need better performances in big games. The secondary remains a concern.
On the flip side, UVa avoided a large COVID-19 outbreak all fall and successfully completed a 10-game regular season in a pandemic. Virginia won five games, including four ACC matchups. The Cavaliers beat a ranked North Carolina team and nearly took down a ranked Miami squad.
UVa’s program isn’t broken; the Cavaliers just want to take the next step.
“We're motivated already to get back to work,” Mendenhall said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!