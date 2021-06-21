Virginia in ideal position after opening College World series with a win

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in NCAA Tournament play, Brian O’Connor enjoyed a relaxing evening after his team’s opening game.
“It feels good,” O’Connor said on the ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” on Monday. “You can just breathe a little bit and say, ‘Hey, we have a little bit of wiggle room.’”
Virginia, led by O’Connor, started its College World Series slate with a 6-0 win over No. 3 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. It’s an enjoyable change of pace for the Cavaliers, who rallied to win their regional and super regional after losing their first game.
Sunday’s win over Tennessee sets up a critically important matchup Tuesday at 7 p.m. against No. 7 Mississippi State. The game will air on ESPN2, and the team that wins the nationally televised contest won’t play again until Friday.
If UVa loses Tuesday night, it’ll meet the winner of No. 2 Texas and No. 3 Tennessee in an elimination game Thursday night. Winning Tuesday sets up a Friday game in which Virginia can’t be eliminated from the tournament, which is a tremendous edge.
“You really don’t gain an advantage unless you go 2-0,” O’Connor said postgame Sunday. “You’re at the same spot.”
Mississippi State knows what it’s like to start the CWS strong.
The Bulldogs won their first two games in 2018 before consecutive losses bounced them out before the championship series. In 2019, Mississippi State won Game 1 before two straight losses ended its season.
This time around, the Bulldogs want to reach the final destination.
“This is our third trip to Omaha, winning all three games on opening night and then coming up short two years in a row,” senior outfielder Rowdey Jordan said. “I think you celebrate a little bit, but then you put it behind you. And what’s what we’re going to tell younger guys, say, ‘Look, guys, we’ve been here. We didn’t get it done, so let’s just keep playing good.’”
A 2-1 Sunday night triumph over No. 2 Texas moved Mississippi State into Tuesday’s showdown with the Wahoos. The Bulldogs leaned on stellar pitching from ace Will Bednar. He struck out 15 in six shutout innings and improved to 8-1 this season.
Landon Sims yielded one run in three frames and earned his 11th save of the year. He struck out six, giving the Bulldogs 21 strikeouts, a College World Series record. Elite pitching and two fourth-inning runs proved to be enough on a night when the wind actually blew out of TD Ameritrade Park.
Texas’ lone run came on a solo home run in the ninth.
“I was proud of Will Bednar and Landon Sims, the way they pitched,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said. “And you gotta tip your hat to Scott Foxhall, our pitching coach. I kept telling him before the game when we saw the wind, I said the best thing to do is just strike them out and he was able to do that.”
Both teams enter Tuesday with relatively fresh bullpens. UVa used sophomore Matt Wyatt in three innings of relief, while the Bulldogs tossed Sims for 52 pitches.
Mississippi State’s No. 2 starter this season has been Christian MacLeod, and he’s a likely option for Game 2, despite allowing 10 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings across two NCAA Tournament starts.
For UVa, senior Griff McGarry is a likely starter. After a rollercoaster regular season often derailed by walks, he’s rallied in the postseason. McGarry threw seven shutout innings in Game 2 of the super regional, striking out 10. He’s capable of hitting 99 mph with his fastball.
Should either starter falter, rested bullpens await.
Both teams upset top-3 national seeds Sunday to advance to the winner’s bracket. They’re both playing well and inching closer to the biggest series in college baseball.
“Proud we started off 1-0,” O’Connor said. “I can say so many great things about how we played in every facet of the game. We were prepared.”
Tuesday’s game offers an opportunity for both sides. The loser won’t leave Omaha, but the winner moves just one win from the College World Series final.