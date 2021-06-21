Virginia in ideal position after opening College World series with a win

The Bulldogs won their first two games in 2018 before consecutive losses bounced them out before the championship series. In 2019, Mississippi State won Game 1 before two straight losses ended its season.

This time around, the Bulldogs want to reach the final destination.

“This is our third trip to Omaha, winning all three games on opening night and then coming up short two years in a row,” senior outfielder Rowdey Jordan said. “I think you celebrate a little bit, but then you put it behind you. And what’s what we’re going to tell younger guys, say, ‘Look, guys, we’ve been here. We didn’t get it done, so let’s just keep playing good.’”

A 2-1 Sunday night triumph over No. 2 Texas moved Mississippi State into Tuesday’s showdown with the Wahoos. The Bulldogs leaned on stellar pitching from ace Will Bednar. He struck out 15 in six shutout innings and improved to 8-1 this season.

Landon Sims yielded one run in three frames and earned his 11th save of the year. He struck out six, giving the Bulldogs 21 strikeouts, a College World Series record. Elite pitching and two fourth-inning runs proved to be enough on a night when the wind actually blew out of TD Ameritrade Park.

Texas’ lone run came on a solo home run in the ninth.