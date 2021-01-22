Virginia hosts Georgia Tech in matchup of two of the ACC's hottest teams

“If we could shoot like that every game, I really like our chances every time we play,” Pastner said with a smile. “If we want to have a good chance to beat Virginia we might need to shoot 61.5% for 3.”

The remark represents perhaps another example of hyperbole from Pastner, but Georgia Tech will need its best effort to beat a confident Virginia team.

The Cavaliers improved to 5-0 in the ACC with their win over Clemson. Each of UVa’s five conference wins came by at least nine points, and the last three victories in ACC action came by 12 points or more.

Since ACC play began, UVa leads the league in offensive efficiency and ranks second in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Virginia ranks in the top 10 nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

“When you combine good defense, efficient defense, with efficient offense, that’s the great recipe,” Bennett said on his Monday radio show.

Bennett’s team also spent the entire week preparing for the Yellow Jackets after Wednesday’s scheduled game with N.C. State was postponed on Sunday. That gave UVa time to work on a plan for a dynamic Georgia Tech lineup that features three players under 6-foot-6 and no starters over 6-10.