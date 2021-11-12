Virginia hopes to utilize its deep and talented receiving corps against Notre Dame

“We knew that we had a shot and that we would be able to,” he said. “We just had to believe and come out during the season and make that happen.”

Said Woods: “I feel like Coach Anae does a really good job with the playbook and how it’s built around being able to get the ball to playmakers so whoever is at quarterback can have the same success. And you know, it makes it easier for each and everybody.”

Wicks, a Louisiana native who missed all of last season with an injury, noted every skill player on offense has more access to production because defenses can’t hone in only on him or the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Woods because either Kemp, Thompson, Henry or one of the running backs will beat the opposition then.

“This ball can go anywhere and I didn’t even bring up [Woods] who is a mammoth,” Kelly said, “… so from tight end to the three wide receivers, the ball can go anywhere, so it’s not like we can roll our coverage or drop somebody down and have our eyes to a particular player. And really, it’s what make this offense so difficult to defend.”

Even Harvard transfer running back Devin Darrington registered UVa’s longest run of the year when he carried for a 49-yard touchdown against BYU two weeks ago.