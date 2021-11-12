Virginia hopes to utilize its deep and talented receiving corps against Notre Dame

To create opportunities for so many of his wide receivers, Virginia sixth-year offensive coordinator Robert Anae initially needed to see they were ready to contribute like they have this fall.
The Cavaliers feature five pass-catchers in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top 19 for receiving yards and they’re the only ACC program with two receivers — sophomore Dontayvion Wicks and senior Billy Kemp IV — on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
“The progress of the program has been built around something we call, ‘Earned Not Given,’” Anae said, “and those things are earned, they’re not given. And I will say, dang, we’ve got players who have earned that respect and they’ve earned, ‘Dang, quarterback I’m open, get the ball to me.’ They’ve earned that. Now, it’s been a work in progress, but that is the guiding principle.”
On Saturday evening when UVa (6-3) hosts No. 7 Notre Dame (8-1) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Scott Stadium and tries to upend a top-10 foe for the first time since 2005, the Cavaliers would benefit from all of their talent on the perimeter, in the slot and at tight end to play a role in order to spread thin the Fighting Irish’s opportunistic defense.
Notre Dame’s 17 turnovers gained are tied for the 15th most in the country.
“This is overall, top to bottom, probably the best defense we’ll face,” Anae said.
So, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns from four or five different Cavaliers would go a long way, and that’s whether or not standout quarterback Brennan Armstrong (ribs) suits up. That many options would aid Armstrong or freshman backup Jay Woolfolk.
“What separates this offense a little bit is probably the receivers,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Wicks, Kemp, [Keytaon] Thompson are a battery of receivers and all of them have different skill types. Kemp is a great slot and I think Wicks is probably one of the most complete wide receivers we’ll see. Then, Thompson does a little bit of everything and they list him that way. They’re really well balanced.”
Wicks is tied for sixth in the FBS with nine touchdown catches. And with three straight 100-yard performances entering Saturday’s bout with the Irish, he’s only 28 yards shy of becoming the fifth 1,000-yard receiver in UVa history.
Kemp tops the team with 51 catches, and he and Oklahoma State transfer tight end Jelani Woods each have six touchdown grabs. Quarterback-turned-football player Thompson averages 73.3 receiving yards per game and wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry averages more than 17 yards per catch.
“Since the spring when we first started saying B-I-T-N (an initialism for best in the nation),” Wicks said about the point in time in which he began thinking he and his fellow playmakers could have the breakout campaign like the one they’re putting together now.
“We knew that we had a shot and that we would be able to,” he said. “We just had to believe and come out during the season and make that happen.”
Said Woods: “I feel like Coach Anae does a really good job with the playbook and how it’s built around being able to get the ball to playmakers so whoever is at quarterback can have the same success. And you know, it makes it easier for each and everybody.”
Wicks, a Louisiana native who missed all of last season with an injury, noted every skill player on offense has more access to production because defenses can’t hone in only on him or the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Woods because either Kemp, Thompson, Henry or one of the running backs will beat the opposition then.
“This ball can go anywhere and I didn’t even bring up [Woods] who is a mammoth,” Kelly said, “… so from tight end to the three wide receivers, the ball can go anywhere, so it’s not like we can roll our coverage or drop somebody down and have our eyes to a particular player. And really, it’s what make this offense so difficult to defend.”
Even Harvard transfer running back Devin Darrington registered UVa’s longest run of the year when he carried for a 49-yard touchdown against BYU two weeks ago.
“With us having all the weapons that we do have,” Wicks said, “it just makes it more fun and at the same time it makes you feel like you have a lot of help around you. It’s just being able to see people stepping up every game. So, when there’s someone not doing much, others are stepping up and catching the ball. That’s a big part of our offense.”
He said a takedown of Notre Dame and another strong performance for the nation’s top offense would prove that feeling, too.
“It will bring us more on an uprise this season and closer to our goals just as we get ready to go down this home stretch,” Wicks said, “so having an upset this week, which I know we can, it’d be a great thing for us.”
Added Anae: “If we’re a threat and we’re challenging, that too is earned and not given. That’s not just something that you walk out there and the defense … they feel, ‘dang, this, that and the other is coming at them.’ That kind of deal is earned.”