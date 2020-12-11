VIrginia hopes to retain Commonwealth Cup in regular-season finale

When Bronco Mendenhall first arrived at Virginia in 2016, the Cavaliers were barely ready to play Richmond, let alone Virginia Tech.

The story looks different in 2020, with the Cavaliers heading to Blacksburg with the Commonwealth Cup after a victory over the Hokies in 2019. The long losing streak ended last November, and the Wahoos enter this weekend’s matchup with a realistic shot of winning at Lane Stadium for the first time since 1998.

“It’s going to come right down to the wire,” Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae said. “I think it’s one of those games. Just look at the last two years. I give our kids credit because there were miles and miles to catch up to get to that type of game.”

After losing 52-10 to Virginia Tech in 2016, UVa lost 10-0 in 2017 and 34-31 in overtime in 2018 before winning 39-30 last season.

The Cavaliers built themselves into a program capable of challenging and beating Virginia Tech. UVa won’t need to play way above its average to beat the Hokies, but it will need to perform well in a few areas to build a winning streak in a rivalry dominated for years by Virginia Tech.