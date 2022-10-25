Virginia hopes to build on Georgia Tech win during four-game homestand

The celebration and smiles were deserved.

Before loading onto the buses outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium and departing for the airport, Virginia players were met with hugs and high-fives from their happy families, who made the trek to downtown Atlanta for the Hoos’ victory last Thursday at Georgia Tech.

Until then, the Cavaliers hadn’t yet experienced those feel-good postgame interactions and a joyous return flight home to Charlottesville because they hadn’t won this season on the road.

“It was fun, because the goal of the week was to go 1-0,” UVa wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who hauled in a 44-yard touchdown reception versus the Yellow Jackets, said Tuesday, “and we got that goal even though it wasn’t a pretty win. We still got that win and it was a step forward to our next goals.”

The Hoos’ hard-fought 16-9 victory ended their previous three-game losing slide and made them winners in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest for the first time under coach Tony Elliott.

It also meant the Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 ACC) were headed back to UVa with optimism ahead of their four-game home stand, which begins Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC). Following the Hurricanes’ visit, the Cavaliers will host Coastal Division-leading North Carolina, defending ACC champion Pittsburgh and non-league foe Coastal Carolina through the four-week stretch.

“And we’ve got to take care of business at home,” quarterback Brennan Armstrong said after the win over Georgia Tech, “to put ourselves in position for ACC, Coastal or whatever it may be, but for ending the season the right way.”

Said Wicks: “It’s a great opportunity with great energy if we can get the fans up. We got a win last week, so we’re just working on keeping it going and keep on competing for wins every week.”

Four of UVa’s first seven games and three of its last four were played away from Scott Stadium, so Elliott and company are thrilled to play there on an extended stay with the hope the Hoos can build off of the most recent result.

“Excited to have a normal routine,” Elliott said as he started to chuckle. “You’re traveling in a hurricane (before playing at Duke), you’re on the road, you’ve got short weeks (ahead of games at Syracuse and at Georgia Tech), you’ve got an open week. It’s kind of abnormal. But just excited to get on a routine and be consistent for the next three or four weeks.”

Elliott said he’d like for the Cavaliers to be able to take advantage in their own venue. They’re 2-1 at Scott Stadium this fall, and are 18-5 there since the start of the 2019 campaign.

“We’ve just got to have the mindset of, ‘We don’t lose at home,’” Hoos cornerback Anthony Johnson said. “We’ve got to protect Scott Stadium and that’s the mindset that we have. I can’t remember the record, but I know we’ve got a pretty good record at home and we want to defend that record and our home territory, so that’s our mindset going into these games.”

To do so, the Cavaliers are seeking another steady effort from the defense and increased efficiency on offense and special teams.

UVa held Georgia Tech without an offensive touchdown while limiting the Yellow Jackets to 55 rushing yards and forcing two takeaways and nine three-and-outs.

Armstrong and Wicks connected on a long scoring throw-and-catch for the second consecutive game and the unit moved the ball well, too, racking up 410 yards of total offense — the most it has tallied versus a Power Five opponent this season — but the Cavaliers would like to score more points.

They turned the ball over three times and of their 11 offensive series that ended past midfield into Georgia Tech territory on Thursday, only three resulted in points. On top of Wicks’ touchdown catch, Armstrong ran for a score and kicker Will Bettridge converted a field goal, but UVa had drives stall and Bettridge missed his two other field-goal attempts.

Elliott said if it wasn’t for the defense’s repeated stops, the Cavaliers’ giveaways on offense and their special teams woes would’ve cost them the game.

“Luckily, the defense created turnovers, got off the field and were able to take advantage of field position,” Elliott said, “and that’s probably what I’m most proud of with those guys.”

Elliott called Miami, “by far the most talented team that we’ve played all year,” and said the Cavaliers have to ignore the Hurricanes’ lackluster win-loss record and respect the capabilities that they have.

Note: Elliott said running back Mike Hollins (concussion protocol) has returned to practice this week after missing Thursday’s game at Georgia Tech. Backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk (knee) traveled to Georgia Tech, but did not dress for action. Elliott said Woolfolk, like Hollins, has returned to practice this week as well.