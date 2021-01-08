Virginia heads north for matchup with inconsistent Boston College

When the Virginia men’s basketball team takes the court Saturday afternoon, the Cavaliers will face an opponent with a 2-8 record.
Despite Boston College’s 2-8 start and 0-4 mark in ACC play, No. 22 UVa (6-2, 2-0 ACC) doesn’t want to overlook the Eagles.
Among Boston College’s defeats is a four-point loss to St. John’s, an overtime loss to Minnesota, a three-point road loss to N.C. State and, most recently, an 83-82 loss at Duke on Wednesday night.
“I would’ve expected us to do nothing less,” BC head coach Jim Christian said of the team’s close call against the Blue Devils. “Why would we be afraid? I mean, this is college basketball. This is what you sign up for, playing these great teams and great environments.”
UVa, the reigning national champion and preseason favorite to win the ACC, represents Boston College’s next major test. The Cavaliers’ backcourt will put the Eagles under significant stress.
Kihei Clark enters Saturday playing his best basketball of the early season. He’s averaging 16 points per game on 55.9% shooting over his past three games, which came against top-ranked Gonzaga and a pair of ACC foes.
Head coach Tony Bennett believes Clark is growing as a leader for the Wahoos. UVa’s coach wants to see more from Clark as he pushes everyone to play better, especially on the defensive end.
“He’s going to battle and he’s been through it, and I think he knows what this team needs,” Bennett said. “And I think he’s got to keep pushing himself to be a vocal leader, a demander and not be afraid to offend guys and then encourage them to just push, push, push and get out of that comfort zone. I think he is becoming more like that.”
As Clark’s play improves and he blossoms as a vocal leader, Reece Beekman adds similar quickness and ball handling ability for UVa. The freshman guard also brings impressive on-ball defense alongside Clark.
Beekman finished Wednesday’s game against Wake Forest with 12 points, five steals and three assists. The talented youngster played 37 minutes against the Demon Deacons, while Clark never left the floor for the Wahoos.
Bennett wanted to see the newcomer play more aggressively when on the floor with Clark, and Beekman delivered Wednesday.
“I said sometimes when you play with Kihei, I think you feel like 'I’m with Kihei and I’m just supposed to, sort of, you know, occasionally do stuff,'” Bennett said. “I said we can’t afford that. I said we’re shorthanded. I said you have to — and I’ve been saying it all the last month — you’ve got to be assertive.”
With Casey Morsell and Kody Stattmann both out Wednesday, UVa lacked depth at the guard position, which led to increased minutes for Beekman. The Cavaliers may be without both guards again Saturday.
Beekman and Clark offer a stiff test for a Boston College team that sits near the bottom of the league in assist-to-turnover ratio. The Eagles have committed 35 more turnovers than they’ve tallied assists. UVa is among the best in the nation in the category, sitting at 11th nationally in the category ahead of Friday’s games.
While Boston College struggles with turnovers, the Cavaliers are among the best at moving the ball around without giving it away.
Saturday will test Boston College’s guards, who will be tasked with slowing down Beekman and Clark, while also trying to keep possession of the ball against the two stellar on-ball defenders.
Even with its sloppy play at times, Boston College can be dangerous. The Eagles scored 82 points against Duke and led at halftime despite committing 21 turnovers for the game. They also led N.C. State and Minnesota in the second half of those matchups. Both the Wolfpack and Golden Gophers are top-50 teams, according to KenPom.
Virginia’s defense, which held Wake Forest to just 22 second-half points after the Demon Deacons exploded for 39 in the opening half, holds the key to the game.
“At first, we weren’t really pressuring the ball and then in the second half we really started pressuring the ball,” Beekman said of the second-half defense against Wake Forest. “We were trying to make them make mistakes and make it tough on them, because when you just sit back and let the team run their offense, they’re going to get the shot they want.”
The Eagles are 1-4 with four losses of five points or fewer when scoring at least 75 points. When failing to reach 75 points, Boston College is 1-4 with three double-digit losses, including a 38-point home loss to Syracuse.
If UVa can keep Boston College out of an offensive rhythm, its backcourt could take over and lead the way to a comfortable victory. If the Cavaliers struggle defensively, the Eagles have proven comfortable playing in a high-scoring affair.