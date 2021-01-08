Virginia heads north for matchup with inconsistent Boston College

Beekman and Clark offer a stiff test for a Boston College team that sits near the bottom of the league in assist-to-turnover ratio. The Eagles have committed 35 more turnovers than they’ve tallied assists. UVa is among the best in the nation in the category, sitting at 11th nationally in the category ahead of Friday’s games.

While Boston College struggles with turnovers, the Cavaliers are among the best at moving the ball around without giving it away.

Saturday will test Boston College’s guards, who will be tasked with slowing down Beekman and Clark, while also trying to keep possession of the ball against the two stellar on-ball defenders.

Even with its sloppy play at times, Boston College can be dangerous. The Eagles scored 82 points against Duke and led at halftime despite committing 21 turnovers for the game. They also led N.C. State and Minnesota in the second half of those matchups. Both the Wolfpack and Golden Gophers are top-50 teams, according to KenPom.

Virginia’s defense, which held Wake Forest to just 22 second-half points after the Demon Deacons exploded for 39 in the opening half, holds the key to the game.