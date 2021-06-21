Virginia guard Trey Murphy staying in the NBA Draft

Guard Trey Murphy is keeping his name in the NBA Draft and will not return to the Virginia men's basketball program. Murphy confirmed the news on his Twitter account on Monday.
"Forever a Wahoo at heart," Murphy wrote. "Thank you UVa."
The 6-foot-9 wing is projected as a potential first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft, which will take place on July 29. Murphy, who would have had one season of eligibility remaining if he had chosen to return to Virginia, played one season for the Cavaliers after transferring from Rice.
Murphy was originally supposed to sit out this past season due to NCAA transfer rules, but was given a waiver just prior to the start of the season and allowed to play. He made an immediate impact, scoring 21 points in his UVa debut against Towson. It kicked off a strong season for Murphy, who averaged 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.
The Durham, N.C. native was one of the team's best shooters and a consistent 3-point threat. Murphy shot 50.3% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range, both team highs. He also was one of the top free throw shooters in college basketball, shooting 92.7% from the charity stripe.
Murphy's length and shooting prowess make him an attractive option to NBA teams. He is currently ranked No. 30 on the ESPN 100 rankings of the top NBA Draft prospects.
Murphy joins former UVa teammates Jay Huff and Sam Hauser in the NBA Draft. Should Murphy, Hauser or Huff make a roster, they will join a growing list of former Cavaliers in the NBA that includes Malcolm Brogdon (Pacers), De'Andre Hunter (Hawks), Joe Harris (Nets), Mamadi Diakite (Bucks), Ty Jerome (Thunder), Kyle Guy (Kings), Mike Scott (Sixers) and Anthony Gill (Wizards).
Murphy's departure is the latest in what has been a busy offseason for the Tony Bennett's program.
Huff, Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae all moved on from the program after opting not to use the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cavaliers also had three players transfer — Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Georgia), Casey Morsell (N.C. State) and Justin McKoy (North Carolina) — and added transfers Jayden Gardner (East Carolina) and Armaan Franklin (Indiana).