Virginia guard Trey Murphy staying in the NBA Draft

Guard Trey Murphy is keeping his name in the NBA Draft and will not return to the Virginia men's basketball program. Murphy confirmed the news on his Twitter account on Monday.

"Forever a Wahoo at heart," Murphy wrote. "Thank you UVa."

The 6-foot-9 wing is projected as a potential first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft, which will take place on July 29. Murphy, who would have had one season of eligibility remaining if he had chosen to return to Virginia, played one season for the Cavaliers after transferring from Rice.

Murphy was originally supposed to sit out this past season due to NCAA transfer rules, but was given a waiver just prior to the start of the season and allowed to play. He made an immediate impact, scoring 21 points in his UVa debut against Towson. It kicked off a strong season for Murphy, who averaged 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.

The Durham, N.C. native was one of the team's best shooters and a consistent 3-point threat. Murphy shot 50.3% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range, both team highs. He also was one of the top free throw shooters in college basketball, shooting 92.7% from the charity stripe.