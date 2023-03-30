He’s leaving the door open for a possible return and pursuing his pro dreams at the same time.

On Thursday, Virginia guard Reece Beekman announced his plans to declare for this June’s NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility. College players can enter their name into the NBA Draft and receive feedback from the league twice in their careers while being able to return to school.

This is the first time Beekman has done so.

“I want to thank Coach [Tony] Bennett, Coach O (Cavaliers assistant Orlando Vandross) and all of the UVa coaches and staff for believing in me,” Beekman wrote on social media, “and allowing me to play at Virginia for the last three years. Thanks to all of the fans, the Charlottesville community and my teammates for all the memories that I will never forget.”

As a junior this past season, Beekman was the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year and an All-ACC third-team selection.

He averaged 9.5 points per game and finished second nationally with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.36. His 1.78 steals per contest were the second most in the ACC and his 5.25 assists per game were the third most in the conference.

Beekman had a stretch from Feb. 25 at North Carolina through the ACC Tournament semifinals against Clemson in which he racked up 37 assists compared to only four turnovers.

“That’s been an emphasis for me,” Beekman said during that run of keeping the ball clean and distributing it well. “Early in the season, I was turning it over a little more, but being able to take care of the offense and take care of the rock is something I’m keying on late in the season.”

He also scored the ball effectively in the postseason, tallying 15 points in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals against North Carolina, 12 points in the championship game against Duke and 14 in the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament loss to Furman.

Throughout the season, opposing coaches repeatedly said Beekman was more of an offensive threat than he was the previous year when was selected to the All-ACC Defensive Team for the first time. He earned that honor again this past season, too.

“He’s starting to become a really good two-way player,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said in February, “and when you start getting stuff off of your defense, your offense becomes a lot easier and I think that’s what’s happening with him.”

An explosive dunk for Beekman and a more aggressive approach in driving to the rim during an 18-point performance in the Cavaliers’ win at Michigan this past November displayed the strides the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder made to his offensive skill set.

ESPN lists Beekman as the 58th best prospect and the 10th best point for guard in the 2023 draft class. The Athletic listed Beekman similarly at 54th overall in its Top 100 prospect rankings earlier this month and CBS Sports has Beekman as its 54th best prospect.

His potential move to turn pro means more roster questions for the Cavaliers. From this past season’s team, forward Kadin Shedrick, forward Isaac Traudt and center Francisco Caffaro entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Veteran guard Armaan Franklin has another year of eligibility to play if he’d like to, but hasn’t made a decision yet.