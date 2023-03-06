The foundation and strength of Virginia’s program is its defense, so to no surprise the Cavaliers’ two selections to the ACC’s All-Defensive team led the league.

Both guards Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark were voted on to the squad of top defenders, and Beekman was tabbed as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

“We play a team kind of defense,” Hoos coach Tony Bennett said this past Saturday following UVa’s win over Louisville, “but those two are so important for us. When they’re locked in and right and they’re keeping the ball in front and using their strengths, that’s so significant for us.”

UVa led the league in scoring defense, yielding 60.4 points per contest.

Beekman was third in the ACC with 1.6 steals per game, and typically his assignment from one game to the next required him to defend the opponent’s point guard or their top scoring guard.

Either way, the disruption he caused throughout the regular season was enough for voters to cast their ballots for Beekman when it came to the conference’s top defensive honor. He received 29 votes, finishing ahead of North Carolina’s Leaky Black, who had 18.

Beekman is the first Virginia player to win the award since De’Andre Hunter earned it in 2019. And Beekman’s selection to the All-Defensive team for a second straight campaign made him the first member of the Cavaliers since Isaiah Wilkins in 2017 and 2018 to earn that accolade in consecutive seasons.

Beekman and Clark were each named All-ACC third-choices as well.

“With Reece, he’s starting to become a really good two-way player,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said earlier this season after the Wolfpack’s trip to Charlottesville, “and when you start getting stuff off of your defense, your offense becomes a lot easier and I think that’s what’s happening with him.”

Beekman topped the ACC and is second in all of college basketball with his 3.68 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Clark averaged 11.1 points and was second in the conference with 5.72 assists per game.

“He’s the ultimate winner,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said last month about Clark after UVa knocked off the Irish at John Paul Jones Arena.

Other ACC awards went to Miami’s Isaiah Wong (Player of the Year), Pittsburgh’s Jeff Capel (Coach of the Year), Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (Rookie of the Year), Pittsburgh’s Nike Sibande (Sixth Man of the Year) and Boston College’s Quinten Post (Most Improved Player).

Wong’s 30 votes helped him edge Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby (23 votes) for Player of the Year. Wong is the second Miami player ever to earn the ACC Player of the Year award.

Capel turned Pittsburgh, which was picked to finish 14th in the ACC Preseason Poll, into a likely NCAA Tournament team on the heels of a 21-10 regular season in which the Panthers were in the AP Top 25 as recently as last week.

The All-ACC first team consisted of Wong, Appleby, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Clemson’s Hunter Tyson and Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton. Filipowski, N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner as well as Miami’s Jordan Miller and Pittsburgh’s Blake Hinson were second-team choices. And joining Beekman and Clark on the third team were Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards, Clemson’s PJ Hall and Miami’s Norchad Omier.

UVa’s Jayden Gardner as well as Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile were two of the nine honorable mention selections.

The All-Rookie team was headlined by Filipowski. His Duke teammates Tyrese Proctor and Dereck Lively II as well as Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Notre Dame’s JJ Starling were voted onto the All-Rookie team, too.

In addition to Beekman and Clark, Edwards, Black and Lively II were ACC All-Defensive team selections.