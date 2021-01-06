Virginia guard Kody Stattmann out with non-COVID-19 related heart issue

Virginia guard Kody Stattmann is out with a non-COVID-19 related cardiac issue, the program announced Wednesday night.

Head coach Tony Bennett shared earlier in the week that Stattmann was missing time for a medical issue, but didn’t provide specifics on why the guard was being held out of action.

According to the program, Stattmann will be out until his evaluation process is completed. Stattmann was in attendance for Wednesday’s game with Wake Forest, even helping the team go through warmups. He wore street clothes and did not dress in uniform for the game.

Stattmann has played in three games for UVa this season, but he hasn’t taken the court since Dec. 1. The junior averaged 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in his limited action this season. His most productive game of the season came in the season opener, when he made four of his five shots to finish with eight points in 12 minutes against Towson.

He played 18 games during the 2018-19 season and played in 24 games in 2019-20. Stattmann was an important player on last year’s squad, starting 10 of the team’s contests.

