Virginia guard/forward Mir McLean will miss rest of the season with knee injury

The Virginia women's basketball team will be without one of its top players for the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday, the program confirmed that the knee injury guard/forward Mir McClean suffered in Sunday's loss to North Carolina State is season-ending.

McLean suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game. On the play where she was injured, McLean fell to the floor in considerable pain and was attended to by medical personnel. She had to be taken off the floor on a stretcher.

Prior to the injury, McLean had pulled down 11 rebounds against the Wolfpack. The junior is the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game and the team's top rebounder at 9.6 boards per game, which ranks third in the ACC.

McLean had a team-best five double-doubles this season.

Virginia's first game without McLean will be against a nationally ranked opponent. The Cavaliers will welcome No. 22 North Carolina to John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday for a 7 p.m. matchup. The game will stream online ACC Network Extra.

Here five things to know about Thursday night's matchup.

Challenging stretch

Thursday's game will be the Cavaliers' third-straight matchup against a top-25 opponent.

Virginia (13-3, 2-3 ACC) began the three-game gauntlet with a 74-66 loss at then-No. 9 Virginia Tech on Jan. 5, then fell at then-No. 10 N.C. State 87-62 on Sunday.

Unlike the first two games in this stretch, the Cavaliers will be at home for Thursday's matchup. UVa is a perfect 9-0 in games at John Paul Jones Arena, including wins over ACC foes Wake Forest (72-52) and Georgia Tech (69-63).

The schedule doesn't get much easier for the Cavaliers after Thursday. Virginia hosts Boston College (13-5, 3-2 ACC) on Sunday and Florida State (15-3, 4-1 ACC) on Thursday before traveling to Notre Dame (12-2, 3-1 ACC) on Jan. 22.

Taylor stepping up

Camryn Taylor led the Cavaliers in scoring in both of the Cavaliers' games last week. The senior forward scored 18 points in UVa's loss to Virginia Tech and tallied 16 points in Sunday's setback against N.C. State.

Taylor, who is averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game, has scored in double figures in 10 of the Cavaliers' 16 games this season and has led the team in scoring five times. She ranks ninth in the ACC in field goal shooting percentage at 46.3%.

With McLean done for the season, Taylor could see even more scoring opportunities down the stretch.

Closing in on 1,000

Sam Brunelle is on the cusp of a big milestone.

The former William Monroe star enters Thursday's game with 980 career points, just 20 points away from 1,000.

Brunelle scored 797 points over her three college seasons at Notre Dame. In her first season at UVa, she has scored 183 points through the first 16 games of the season, putting her on the brink of the milestone.

Brunelle is averaging 11.4 points per game for the Wahoos and has scored in double figures 11 times this season, including five of the last six games.

Scouting report

The Hoos will be facing a North Carolina team that is coming off a 60-50 victory against then-No. 4 Notre Dame on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tar Heels (10-5, 1-3) and gave the team its second win over a top-5 opponent this season.

North Carolina is led by Deja Kelley, who ranks fifth in the ACC in scoring at 16.3 points per game. She is one of four Tar Heels who are averaging double figures in scoring this season.

Alyssa Ustby averages 13.7 points per game and ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding at 8.9 boards per game. Kennedy Todd-Williams averages 13.4 points per game, while Eva Hodgson is averaging 11.4 points a night while shooting 42.5% from 3-point range. Hodgson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Shoes For Hope

Virginia's coaches will be wearing shoes will a special meaning during Thursday's matchup, which is being called the Shoes For Hope game.

Last month, members of the Cavaliers' men’s and women’s basketball teams partnered with patients at the UVa Children’s Hospital to create special shoes that members of men's and women's coaching staffs will wear during games.

The Virginia women's coaches will wear the special shoes on the sideline during Thursday’s game, while the men’s coaches will wear their shoes during their Jan. 28 game against Boston College.

Twenty-seven pairs of the shoes will be auctioned off to raise money for cancer research as part of UVa’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer campaign.