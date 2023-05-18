As the stakes have pressurized and the events on the calendar have become increasingly more meaningful, those factors haven’t worried Amanda Sambach.

In fact, the Virginia sophomore golfer has delivered the most impactful performances of her career during this postseason.

“She’s been on a tear,” Cavaliers coach Ria Scott said.

Indeed.

Last month, Sambach captured an individual victory at the ACC Championships in record-smashing fashion while shooting 14-under 202 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Her 54-hole score was the best in the 35-year history of the event and the top score at any 54-hole tournament in UVa program history.

And last week, she co-medaled at the NCAA Regional in Westfield, Ind., with a 13-under 203 to help the Hoos advance to the NCAA Championships, which begin Friday morning and run through Wednesday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sambach became only the third player ever from UVa to finish first at a regional tournament, and she’s seeking to continue her hot streak to contend for an NCAA crown.

“It’s been good just getting to see all my hard work pay off,” Sambach said. “It’s unreal. I haven’t played this well in a long time.”

But she’s built toward this, according to Scott. Sambach has posted under-par rounds in her last eight, and Scott said Sambach has a knack for closing dating back to her junior golf days. Sambach won the 2021 Rolex Girls Junior Championship and was rated as high as the fifth best junior American player prior to signing with UVa.

Sambach verbally committed to the Hoos when she was in the eighth grade.

“She kind of worked her way up,” Scott said, “winning at different levels of junior golf. So, we knew we were getting a winner and we knew it just required her getting comfortable and understanding she belongs on the elite college stage.”

The Pinehurst, N.C. native won three consecutive North Carolina private school state titles while playing for The Cannon School. Sambach, who pledged initially to UVa when former coach Kim Lewellen was still in charge, said she wasn’t thinking then about what she could accomplish as a college player.

Sambach only began realizing her capabilities upon her arrival on Grounds, and noted she knew her past experiences could serve her well.

“I played in a bunch of invitationals with some of the best junior golfers in the world,” she said, “which has prepped me so much for these types of fields.”

It’s why there aren’t alterations in approach or drastic changes made ahead of getting to the course for these premier tournaments.

“The most important thing is going into it with the same attitude as any other tournament,” Sambach said, “expecting to win and play against the course.”

She said she tries not to play against or to match her competitors and instead focuses on herself. Sambach said Scott has been an excellent influence as well.

“Playing the golf course to the best of your ability and doing the best that you can,” Sambach said, “just trying to keep it very compartmentalized.”

Sambach also takes advantage of her practice rounds when she gets to a new course, she noted, which is something Scott emphasizes and the rest of the Cavaliers take very seriously. She’d planned to do the same in Scottsdale.

“It’s really focusing in on lines and targets around the greens with where you’d want to miss and where you’d want to putt from,” Sambach said. “Just really paying attention on those practice days.”

Scott said Sambach and her teammates’ steadiness, work ethic and growing confidence is why they’ve played so well recently. UVa’s 10-under 278 in the final round at the regional was the best team score during a round at a regional in program history.

Senior Celeste Valinho tied for 13th in the regional and sophomore Megan Propeck was tied for 21st. Juniors Rebecca Skoler and Jennifer Cleary round out the lineup that UVa used in the ACC Championships and the NCAA Regional.

Scott said, “the group collectively seems to have something clicking,” even if the Cavaliers are flying under the radar nationally.

Somehow, even after upsetting then-No. 2 Wake Forest in the match-play semifinal at the ACC Championships, UVa’s national ranking fell from No. 22 to No. 25 heading into the NCAA Regional and then from No. 25 to No. 26 ahead of the NCAA Championships.

“This team is playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, to be quite honest,” Scott said. “We’ve played well at ACCs and at regionals, but I think we’re still an underrated team with some things to prove even though our games are surely headed in the right direction. So, I still think they’re working this week like they’re hungry which is really, really important, so they’re going to head into nationals with that same hunger and drive.”

Friday through Sunday will consist of stroke play for three rounds, which will narrow the field from 36 teams to the top 15 teams — plus nine individuals from non-advancing teams — to compete on the final day of stroke play on Monday. The top eight squads then move on to match play, starting Tuesday with the quarterfinals and semifinals before the title-bout round on Wednesday.

“It’s going to take everybody on this team if we want to pull this off,” Scott said, “and we have confidence in each and every one of them. I think they have confidence in each other and I feel like that’s the exciting factor because we’re going into this and probably no one expects us to be ready, but we know we’re ready.”

Added Sambach: “We’re all in a good spot because we’re all swinging it really well and if anything, if we can go into with the same confidence we had in ACCs and regionals, that’s probably the biggest part because we’re all super capable.”