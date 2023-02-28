The left-handed pitcher pounded his glove twice in elation as he hopped off the mound and headed for the home dugout.

Virginia starter Connelly Early had escaped the fourth inning unscathed against VMI’s cleanup and fifth-place hitters with the Keydets threatening.

“It was definitely really big to pitch out of those situations,” Early said after the Cavaliers blanked VMI, 3-0, and he picked up his second win of the season on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

With Early’s fastball, slider and changeup working well from the start of the bout between in-state foes, he trusted his arsenal to eliminate VMI’s (5-4) best chances to keep pace with the Cavaliers (8-0), who opened the game’s scoring on catcher Kyle Teel’s two-run single in the bottom of the third.

“I thought [Early] showed really great poise when he had runners on,” said Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor, “and he pitched like a veteran out there.”

In that fourth inning, the Keydets put runners on first and second by using a leadoff single and one-out walk before Early struck out VMI’s Trey Morgan — the No. 4 hitter — on four pitches and then Brett Cook on three pitches consecutively to navigate the jam.

O’Connor said he believes Early has benefited from watching UVa’s experienced pitching staff, which features Elon transfer Brian Edgington and Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Parker, who have combined to make 73 starts in their careers and know how to work around trouble.

“When they show they manage those situations real well,” O’Connor said, “and you’re sitting in the dugout, you can learn from that.”

Said Early about how he likes to handle those spots when the opponent threatens: “It’s strike one, and then go to work. You got to get ahead, so you can get guys off the fastball and get ground balls and get outs.”

The Army transfer needed to navigate potential issues again in the fifth, but did so with help from Teel to polish off five scoreless innings in which Early (2-0) racked up eight strikeouts and lowered his season ERA to 1.69.

O’Connor said Early’s outing was the best he’s pitched since arriving at UVa for this season. He faced the minimum through the first three innings. Early said he was able to locate his fastball well, both high and low in the strike zone.

“I’d agree with that,” Early said. “… My stuff was really good today, but [pitching coach] Drew [Dickinson] did a really good job with the scouting report.”

But to end the fifth, Teel — from his catching position — fired toward first base and picked off VMI’s Grayson Fitzwater after he drew a two-out walk to set his squad up with runners on first and second again. Fitzwater was caught flat-footed and dove too late back toward the base where UVa’s Ethan Anderson put down a forceful tag.

“That was a big play,” O’Connor said. “[Teel] is such a great athlete and he’s so instinctual to see things on the field. He made a great throw and that was something that got us out of that inning and gave momentum to us.”

And the ability of Virginia’s pitching to leave VMI’s runners stranded along with Teel’s timely efforts were the themes in the Cavaliers’ win over the improved Keydets — a team that under first-year coach Sam Roberts already earned a victory over perennial postseason qualifier Mississippi State earlier this season.

The Keydets got their first two runners on in the seventh, but Hoos reliever Jake Berry retired the next three hitters in order to avoid the visitor plating any runs.

In total, VMI left six runners on base.

Roberts’ pitchers — starter Evan Parmer and four relievers — yielded only seven hits on Tuesday against UVa, which entered the meeting with the nation’s top team batting average of .375.

“We did a better job of commanding and getting ahead in the count,” Roberts said. “That’s so important for us because these guys at UVa have an unbelievable two-strike approach and each time you’re pitching against them you know each at-bat is going to be incredibly hard.”

It wasn’t until Teel came to bat in the bottom of the seventh that the Cavaliers added their final run on the RBI double he launched over the left fielder’s head to send Jake Gelof dashing home.

Teel was 2-for-4 with the three RBI.

“I feel like I’m swinging it well,” Teel said after raising his batting average to .481.

Cavaliers closer Jay Woolfolk earned the first save of his career with a scoreless ninth.