Virginia-Georgia Tech men's basketball game cancelled due to positive COVID-19 test

Friday's ACC Tournament semifinal game between Virginia and Georgia Tech has been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Cavaliers' program.
The ACC announced the cancellation on Friday morning.
With the cancellation, Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament championship game. The Yellow Jackets will play the winner of Friday night’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The Cavaliers become the second ACC team to pull out of the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Wednesday, the Duke men's basketball team had to withdraw from the tournament following a positive test.
It was not immediately clear if the positive test would affect the Cavaliers ability to play in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
John Shifflett
Sports Editor
