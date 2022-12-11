Virginia Gains Pledge From Monmouth QB Muskett

Another transfer is in the fold for Virginia.

Late Sunday afternoon, former Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on Twitter, becoming the second veteran college player to pledge to the Hoos.

“Back home,” Muskett tweeted. “Let’s Go @UVAFootball.”

Former Saginaw Valley State offensive lineman Daijon Parker committed earlier Sunday.

Muskett, a graduate of West Springfield High School in Northern Virginia, flourished for the FCS Hawks. Across three seasons with Monmouth, he started 23 games and completed 64 percent of his passes for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns compared to 61 interceptions.

He the Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year in the spring of 2021, when the FCS was forced to move its season from the fall to the spring due to coronavirus. That same campaign, he finished fifth for the Jerry Rice Award, which is given to the nation’s top freshman annually.

In the fall of 2021, he earned sophomore All-American honors from Hero Sports and was an All-Big South first-team choice.

This past September, he threw for 161 yards and three scores and rushed for 78 yards in Monmouth’s upset road win over then-nationally ranked Villanova. He threw for 17 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this past season.

Muskett will join the Hoos at a time that they’re in need of a quarterback.

Former starter Brennan Armstrong, the record holder for many career and single-season passing marks in UVa history, entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer in early December.

That leaves UVa with a void to fill and Muskett will certainly be in the mix to compete for the top job.

Armstrong’s backup the past two seasons, Jay Woolfolk, is slated to return as are fellow signal-callers Davis Lane Jr. and Delaney Crawford, who were each freshmen this past season. Veteran Jared Rayman is due back, too.