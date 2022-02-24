Virginia freshman Jay Woolfolk striking a balance between football and baseball

His second season of the academic year has started, and Jay Woolfolk is appreciating the rarity of all he’s trying to accomplish.

“It’s amazing,” the Virginia freshman two-sport athlete said. “As a little kid, this is everybody’s dream to play football or baseball on a big stage like this, and growing up, this is something I always wanted to do.”

Under the lights in front of the third-base dugout at the emptying Disharoon Park following the Cavaliers’ home-opening win over VMI on Wednesday, in which Woolfolk’s 95 mph fastball helped him strike out a pair during a scoreless ninth, he acknowledged the top reason he came to UVa was because the Hoos were comfortable with him pitching on the diamond and playing quarterback on the gridiron.

Woolfolk became the first freshman signal-caller to start for the Cavaliers since 1977 when he did so against Notre Dame this past November.

He said he didn’t think any other school that recruited him in either sport would’ve let him continue as a dual-sport player in college. At Benedictine Prep in Richmond, Woolfolk was the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association co-Player of Year and Richmond Times-Dispatch co-Metro Player of the Year in baseball as a senior while also becoming a three-star football prospect according to Rivals.com and 247Sports.

“I was always 100 percent all in on playing both,” he said. “Football and baseball have been there my whole life and it was going to be hard for me to make a decision, especially coming out of high school. I can’t thank [baseball] Coach [Brian] O’Connor, [former football] Coach [Bronco] Mendenhall and now [current football] Coach [Tony] Elliott, also, for allowing me to do this. So, this is big and it’s not something you see every day, because as a quarterback you kind of have to be there to learn all the plays and learn everything, but I’m just glad they made a plan for me.”

Woolfolk, who is on a football scholarship, said he’ll be with O’Connor’s bunch throughout the spring, but will juggle responsibilities once spring football practice begins on March 22. At that time through the Hoos’ spring game, he’ll be with the football team during their morning practices, he said, taking classes during the middle of the day and then be with the baseball team during the afternoons and evenings.

“Coach O’Connor and I, we talked about it,” Elliott said. “If [Woolfolk] is a guy that can help the team, can really help the team, then he needs to go focus on baseball for the first part of the spring and get himself ready to go. And then, we’ll transition him back and get him part of what we’re doing from a football standpoint. So, coming in that wasn’t something they said, ‘Hey, your backup quarterback or your number two quarterback is a dual-sport guy,’ but I’ve had experience with it. I actually love it.”

Elliott said he’s a longtime baseball fan and enjoyed watching former New York Mets standout Darryl Strawberry in the 1980s and 90s. And during Elliott’s 11-year run as a Clemson assistant prior to landing the Virginia gig, ex-Tigers defensive tackle D.J. Reader, now of the Cincinnati Bengals, was there and balanced football and baseball.

Though two-sport athletes aren’t common because of the never-ending tasks any single sport at the college level can demand, there are notable recent successes for those who have tried shuffling between baseball and football.

Former Oklahoma quarterback and outfielder Kyler Murray slugged 10 homers for the Sooners during the spring of 2018 and then won the Heisman Trophy the following fall. He was selected ninth overall in the MLB Draft by the Oakland A’s and then first by the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Draft within a year. Jeff Samardzija was a star wide receiver and pitcher for Notre Dame prior to beginning a 13-year MLB career. And Jameis Winston played quarterback and baseball for Florida State ahead of being selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Woolfolk said even though he hasn’t been able to speak with anyone who has balanced two sports like he’s trying to currently, he feels he made a smooth transition from his first football season into his first baseball campaign.

“It didn’t take that long,” Woolfolk said, “because at the end of the football season, I was tossing the baseball and right when that ended, I started to ramp it up so I could be ready for this season.”

The early returns are promising.

In two relief outings — one against the Keydets and his debut against Gardner-Webb — he’s thrown two innings without giving up a run while recording three punch outs. He had to work around a hit batsman and two walks on Wednesday to preserve the Cavaliers’ third shutout in their first four games.

But, as O’Connor noted leading into the season, Woolfolk’s football experience can aid him in tense situations with runners on base. When Notre Dame visited Scott Stadium, the Irish were ranked No. 7 nationally.

“There’s a direct correlation of what he does out on the football field and playing the position he does,” O’Connor said. “Then, to be able to do it in baseball, because if you’re going to pitch in the ACC in baseball and the game is on the line, you better have poise and skill, but you better be able to handle the moment. And he proved this year when his opportunities under center in football came that he can handle the moment. I’m just impressed with him. He’s an even-keeled, highly-competitive kid.”

Said Woolfolk: “With football you already know there’s a lot of people out there and a lot of eyes on you, and in baseball you may get a lot of eyes on you but it’s more quiet eyes than anything. So, there’s not much of a difference. You kind of don’t notice the crowd in both sports, or at least I don’t. I like to try to zone everything out.”

Perhaps, on Wednesday, it was a little tougher to do so considering Woolfolk had a contingent of his football teammates and coaches stop by the ballpark to see him throw. He joked and said they made the atmosphere a tad louder than it likely needed to be during the final frame of a 14-0 blowout win, but was thankful for their support nonetheless.

“You kind of want to come out here and prove that they can’t do the same thing,” Woolfolk said of his football buddies. “They always talk trash to me that they’d hit me and I’m like, ‘No you won’t.’ But it’s also fun and you want to go out there and show them that you can be successful at both sports, and it was just amazing to see them out here.”

Cavaliers catcher Kyle Teel, a preseason All-American this spring, played quarterback at Mahwah High in New Jersey before coming to UVa and said he’s so impressed with Woolfolk’s ability to take on football and baseball in college.

Teel, having caught Woolfolk in plenty of bullpen sessions this preseason, said Woolfolk has a terrific arm.

“Playing one sport at this university is difficult enough,” Teel said, “because it’s a lot. It’s a lot on your body and you have a lot of school work to manage, and it’s a lot to balance, but he’s doing a great job.”

