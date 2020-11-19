Virginia forward Sam Hauser named to Naismith Trophy watch list

Sam Hauser hasn’t played a game yet for the Virginia men’s basketball team, but that hasn’t stopped the Marquette transfer from receiving plenty of praise ahead of next week’s season opener.

Hauser earned a spot on the watch list for the 2021 Naismith Trophy, which goes to the best men’s basketball player in the country. He’s one of just 50 players to earn a spot on the list.

A watch list of 30 players will be released in February, followed by the release of 10 national semifinalists on March 4. On March 16, the four finalists will be announced. The winner will be announced during the Final Four.

Despite not yet suiting up for Virginia, Hauser’s previous collegiate experience helps him earn a place on the preseason watch list. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19 before transferring to UVa. He sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

For a team that struggled shooting last season, Virginia will gladly welcome Hauser onto the court. He shot an impressive 40% from beyond the 3-point line in 2018-19, and he shot over 40% from 3-point range throughout his three-year stint at Marquette. He’s expected to add an offensive boost to a team in need of scoring and consistent shooting.