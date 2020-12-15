Virginia football team's seniors begin to make roster decisions

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia football team's seniors were clear during the season that decisions about extra eligibility would be made after the season.
With the Cavaliers opting out of bowl season Sunday, those decisions are now a focus for Mendenhall and company. The head coach started having conversations with seniors this week about their futures, and he expects to have more in the coming days.
“Players now on our team are choosing whether they are NFL ready and want to pursue that, whether they want accept the job offers that they’ve graduated and had waiting for them or if they want to return one more year,” Mendenhall said on his radio show Monday night. “There are those three tracks and all of the choices are being made, and there’s five or six or seven players right now that had exhausted their eligibility that have significant roles that are coming back to play.”
It’s unclear exactly who will join the group of returning seniors, but Mendenhall expects players to finalize their future decisions in about a week.
“That’ll frame our existing roster,” Mendenhall said.
The roster could shift over time, Mendenhall said. He added that he expects a one-time transfer rule to be approved by the NCAA in the coming months, which would allow players to transfer to a school without having to sit out a year.
Loosened restrictions on transferring could impact the Cavaliers in a couple ways. Some players may leave UVa’s program to go elsewhere, while the Cavaliers could also be active in bringing new players onto the team. Virginia added a handful of impact transfers this season.
When it comes to the seniors, linebacker Charles Snowden and tight end Tony Poljan appear the most NFL ready. Both have invitations to the Senior Bowl, although Snowden will likely miss most pre-draft events due to his broken ankle.
Outside of those two players, cornerback De’Vante Cross said earlier this month that he was leaning toward leaving to pursue NFL aspirations. He had yet to finalize a decision, however.
Running back Shane Simpson considered turning pro before this season, but instead opted to play for the Wahoos after transferring from Towson. He’s another candidate to turn professional instead of returning, although another year of FBS production could improve his potential draft stock.
Safety D’Angelo Amos, a JMU transfer, also holds NFL dreams and he accepted an invitation to the College Gridiron Showcase, a five-day event for seniors to compete in front of scouts.
Other seniors, like linebacker Matt Gahm, have jobs lined up outside of football. Gahm told the media late this season that he planned on accepting a consulting job following the end of the season.
Plenty of other impactful seniors face tough decisions, including sixth-year defensive end Richard Burney, linebacker Zane Zandier, cornerback Nick Grant, safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson and wide receiver Terrell Jana. Offensive linemen Chris Glaser and Dillon Reinkensmeyer are underrated stars for the Wahoos, and both players could choose to return for another season.
Upperclassmen were critical to the team’s success this fall. Ten seniors were listed as starters against Virginia Tech.
Several of those same upperclassmen may play integral roles on the team next fall, taking advantage of the eligibility relief offered by the NCAA.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!