Virginia football team's seniors begin to make roster decisions

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia football team's seniors were clear during the season that decisions about extra eligibility would be made after the season.

With the Cavaliers opting out of bowl season Sunday, those decisions are now a focus for Mendenhall and company. The head coach started having conversations with seniors this week about their futures, and he expects to have more in the coming days.

“Players now on our team are choosing whether they are NFL ready and want to pursue that, whether they want accept the job offers that they’ve graduated and had waiting for them or if they want to return one more year,” Mendenhall said on his radio show Monday night. “There are those three tracks and all of the choices are being made, and there’s five or six or seven players right now that had exhausted their eligibility that have significant roles that are coming back to play.”

It’s unclear exactly who will join the group of returning seniors, but Mendenhall expects players to finalize their future decisions in about a week.

“That’ll frame our existing roster,” Mendenhall said.