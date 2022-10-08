Virginia football team's losing streak grows to three games with blowout loss to Louisville

Virginia opened Saturday better than it had in each of the previous two games.

But the Cavaliers never got the memo about having to play the rest of the contest well, too.

Louisville’s run of 20 straight points from the second quarter through the early third stanza propelled the visiting Cardinals — without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham — to a 34-17 Atlantic Coast Conference win over UVa on an immaculate, sun-soaked fall afternoon at Scott Stadium.

The loss was UVa’s (2-4, 0-3 ACC) third straight entering its bye week, and the Hoos’ collapse began when they were ahead 10-0 late in the first quarter.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s fumble in the red zone provided the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC) momentum when they were without any, and they capitalized by rattling off 13 second-quarter points to take a 13-10 advantage heading into the locker room.

Backup signal-caller Brock Domann, who got the nod in place of Cunningham, used a 44-yard run touchdown run on a fourth-and-2 to knot the score at 10 after a fake handoff fooled and froze all of UVa’s defense plus its orange-and-navy-clad spectators in attendance.

Louisville added a field goal to end the first half, and didn’t stop scoring there.

The Cardinals struck again on their initial possession of the second half. Domann, who finished 17-of-30 for 275 yards, hit wide receiver Tyler Hudson on a pair of passes to put Louisville in UVa territory, before finding wide receiver Marshon Ford for a 32-yard touchdown.

At that point, UVa was behind by double digits and they never could catch up the rest of the way.

Armstrong recorded an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but he was intercepted later in the period and Louisville was able to convert that turnover into points when running back Trevion Cooley crossed the goal line on a 1-yard touchdown run.

And even without Cunningham, Louisville racked up 200 rushing yards with little resistance from the Cavaliers’ defense. Domann had 71 yards on the ground and Cooley had a game-high 73 rushing yards. Domann, Cooley and Jawhar Jordan each had rushing touchdowns while ensuring the Cardinals’ second-half thumping of the Cavaliers.

UVa should’ve never put itself in that position, though.

The Hoos had their chance to bury Louisville for good in that first quarter while avoiding the slow start that plagued them in recent losses at Syracuse and at Duke.

“If we can connect on one of those big plays early, I think that can get us off to a fast start,” coach Tony Elliott said earlier this week, and he was right.

Armstrong’s 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks extended the Hoos’ edge to a 10-0 lead over the Cardinals, whose secondary early on didn’t appear up to task to slow the left-handed quarterback. Armstrong used a free play, in which Louisville jumped offsides, to find Wicks in stride on the toss into the end zone giving the home faithful a flashback to 2021 when the pair connected for nine touchdowns.

The throw to Wicks was Armstrong’s second long pass of the afternoon. On UVa’s first series, his 25-yard throw to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. set up kicker Will Bettridge’s 47-yard field goal that provided the Cavaliers the first points of the contest and their initial advantage.

Between the field goal and the touchdown, UVa defensive back Anthony Johnson intercepted Domann. Wicks’ score following Johnson’s touchdown was the Cavaliers’ first touchdown following a forced turnover this year. They had forced nine turnovers entering Saturday.

But Armstrong’s fumble in the red zone with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter ruined his squad’s opportunity to be ahead 13-0 or 17-0 and gifted Louisville hope when it shouldn’t have had any.

The Cardinals outgained UVa 216 total yards to 13 total yards in the second quarter, and benefitted throughout from the three turnovers they forced.