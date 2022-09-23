Virginia football team's comeback bid foiled by Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – It contained all the moments a great comeback does.

But Virginia didn’t finish the job.

Syracuse trekked 62 yards in four and a half minutes ahead of kicker Andre Szmyt’s 31-yard game-winning boot with 1:17 left that gave the Orange a 22-20 victory and derailed the Cavaliers’ come-from-behind attempt on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in Central New York.

Until that final Orange series, UVa had dominated the final 30 minutes.

The Cavaliers erased a 16-point halftime deficit with their second-half surge, silencing Syracuse’s once-lively but then briefly stunned faithful.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s 4-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. on fourth down with less than six minutes to play provided the Cavaliers their first lead of the ballgame. Davis ran a slant and secured a contested catch to elate the visiting sideline.

They had set the tone for the final two stanzas with their opening series of the third quarter. UVa methodically marched 75 yards in 10 plays, using an effective play-action pass from Armstrong to tight end Grant Misch to get in the red zone. The Hoos capped the drive with a two-yard scoring run from wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, in which Thompson was lined up in the backfield, took a toss and scurried past the goal line for the Cavaliers’ first points of the contest.

From there, the rally was on.

UVa’s ensuing kickoff resulted in all of the third-quarter momentum shifting in its favor.

Jonathan Horton, a reserve defender but contributing member of the kickoff-coverage team, drilled Orange return man Trebor Pena to jar the ball loose and allow the Cavaliers’ Donovan Johnson to recover the fumble.

It was Syracuse’s (4-0, 2-0 ACC) third of four giveaways in the bout and it positioned the Hoos’ (2-2, 0-1) offense in the red zone.

They needed only two plays this time to find the blue-and-orange painted turf. Running back Perris Jones’ 4-yard run cut UVa’s deficit to 16-13 and was the first time in three chances that the Cavaliers were able to turn an Orange turnover into points.

And throughout the first half, UVa had multiple opportunities to do so, thanks to its defense.

Syracuse’s second possession ended when star running back Sean Tucker was stripped by UVa defensive end Kam Butler and the fumble was recovered by safety Jonas Sanker. The Covenant School product, Sanker, followed that takeaway up with another in the second quarter, becoming the first player this season to intercept a pass thrown by Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader, who had started the campaign on a streak of 88 straight passes without one.

But after the fumble recovery, Cavaliers kicker Brendan Farrell missed his second field-goal attempt in as many tries, and following the interception, the Hoos turned the ball over on downs past midfield.

A false start — as the noise in the Dome elevated and a constant distraction UVa couldn’t overcome through the first two periods — preceded the turnover on downs.

At that point, Syracuse’s home-field advantage was real, and was energized from the get-go.

About 55 minutes ahead of kickoff during his walk onto the field, seventh-year Orange coach Dino Babers turned toward the Orange’s student section, gestured with his hand around his ear and encouraged them to, ‘be loud’ for the squad that entered the tilt with a perfect record.

The bunch responded and gave Babers a roar.

They had plenty to cheer about early also.

Pena took the opening kickoff 57 yards into UVa territory to ignite an already-amped up crowd. Five plays later, they erupted again when Shrader’s 17-yard touchdown run on a third-and-15 provided the Orange an initial lead. They’d tack on three field goals before halftime while the Syracuse defense stymied the Hoos.

Armstrong was sacked four times ahead of the break and the Cavaliers were outgained 211 total yards to 109 by Syracuse.​