Virginia football team will start freshman at left tackle against Richmond

The debut he’s slated to make Saturday is already a mighty feat.

Virginia freshman McKale Boley will be the first first-year offensive tackle to start for the Hoos since eventual three-time NFL pro bowler D’Brickashaw Ferguson did it for the Cavaliers in 2002.

“As we were walking on the practice field,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday, “someone let [Boley] know that today. One of the guys said, ‘Yeah, the last freshman to start at tackle was also the fourth pick in the draft,’ so hopefully that didn’t scare him. I’m trying to get him to calm down, not put any pressure on him.”

To this point, according to Elliott, Boley has remained unfazed while seizing the rare opportunity. He wasn’t supposed to start right away. The left-tackle gig was likely going to be Jonathan Leech’s job, but Leech suffered an injury in training camp that’ll keep him out for at least a few weeks and Boley emerged during preseason practice.

So, when UVa opens its new campaign on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against FCS Richmond, Boley will get the nod.

He was one of six offensive linemen in the most recent recruiting class that Elliott and offensive line coach Garett Tujague worked tirelessly to convince to head to Charlottesville ahead of signing day in a race to replenish and deepen the number of O-Linemen that would fill out this year’s roster following the departures of four former starting offensive linemen to the transfer portal earlier in the winter.

Boley was previously committed to Colorado and had other scholarship offers from South Alabama, Tulane, Akron, Florida International, Jacksonville State and Southeastern Louisiana.

Elliott said Boley, the son of Michael Boley, an ex-linebacker who starred at Southern Miss and played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, was ready to contribute.

“He has that background,” Elliott said about the 6-foot-4, 331-pounder. “He came in with good size. Still can improve from a strength standpoint, but he has the functional strength, and he’s big, he’s athletic, and it didn’t seem to overwhelm him, which allowed him to be able to perform to give us the confidence to say, ‘You know what, if Leech is down for the game, he’s going to be the first guy to run out there.’ So, I’m excited for him.”

Said quarterback Brennan Armstrong of Boley: “He’s doing a great job. I remember Coach E challenged him at practice yesterday [and said,] ‘You ain’t a freshman anymore. You’re out here playing, and this should have been one of your dreams, coming in and starting as a freshman. You’ve got the opportunity to do it.’ And so, for McKale, [it’s] just taking advantage of it.”

Those to also earn starting roles on the offensive line alongside Boley after a training-camp long process to determine the front are Dartmouth transfer left guard John Paul Flores, sophomore center Ty Furnish, senior right guard Derek Devine and sophomore right tackle Logan Taylor.

Elliott said the offensive line is ahead of where he thought it would be going into the season.

“They’ve really started to gel,” he said. “So, I’m excited to see those guys, because the progress that I’ve seen them make over the last couple of weeks has been impressive. That’s a positive for us because I believe with their progression, we’re also going to get more leadership out of that group.”

Elsewhere on the depth chart, sophomore strong safety Jonas Sanker, a former Covenant star, had a late rise to a starting role and moved past senior Antonio Clary, who had taken reps with the first-team defense earlier in August.

Sixth-year senior boundary safety Darrius Bratton said Sanker has upgraded his skills.

“He’s grown so much,” Bratton said. “Jonas is a great player. He’s big, fast, physical. He’s smart. He’s really a good player and his film study, his instincts on the field have grown a lot.”

Others to win position competitions were Minnesota transfer punter Daniel Sparks as well as senior specialist Brendan Farrell, who will handle place-kicking and kickoff responsibilities. Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV claimed the punt-return spot and running back Mike Hollins took the top kickoff-return job.

In additional personnel news, Elliott said the Cavaliers will be without linebacker Josh Ahern for the first half of their tilt with the Spiders. Ahern earned the second starting linebacker job to play next to standout Nick Jackson, but Ahern must serve a first-half suspension for a targeting penalty he incurred during Virginia’s loss to Virginia Tech in last year’s regular-season finale. Ahern was supposed to serve the first-half suspension in the Fenway Bowl, but the postseason contest was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Sophomore James Jackson will start in Ahern’s place.

“We got verification from the ACC office,” Elliott said, “that because [Ahern] didn’t play the Fenway Bowl, he has to sit the first half of this game.”