Virginia football team will play four prime-time games early in 2021 season

The Virginia football team will see plenty of prime-time action this fall, at least at the beginning of its season.

The ACC announced kickoff times and broadcast information for Virginia’s first five games of the 2021 season on Thursday. Four of the Cavaliers' games kick off at 7 p.m. or later, although Virginia also has an unusual morning game.

William & Mary visits Charlottesville for the season opener on Sept. 4. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on Regional Sports Networks. The following week, UVa welcomes Big Ten opponent Illinois to town. The squads will play a game that kicks off at 11 a.m. and airs on the ACC Network.

After the unusually early game time against Illinois, the Cavaliers play at night the next week. UVa hits the road to play North Carolina on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The ACC Network will air that contest.

Three consecutive Saturday games are followed by a Friday game and a Thursday showdown.

First, UVa hosts Wake Forest on Sept. 24. The Friday game at Scott Stadium will air on ESPN2 and kick off at 7 p.m. A week later, Virginia travels to Miami for the third consecutive season. That game will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The Coastal showdown will air on ESPN.

One of ESPN’s networks will carry the Cavaliers' Oct. 30 game at BYU, the TV network announced Thursday. The official game time and network designation will be shared at a later date. The matchup carries significant interest because it will be Bronco Mendenhall’s first game against the Cougars since leaving the program to become Virginia’s head coach.

