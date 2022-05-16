Virginia football team will open 2023 season against Tennessee in Nashville

Virginia is headed to the Music City.

The Cavaliers will open their 2023 football season in Nashville with a neutral-site nonconference bout against Tennessee on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium, the Nashville Sports Council in conjunction with the two schools announced on Monday.

UVa and the Volunteers have only met on four occasions previously, with Tennessee winning three times. The most recent encounter was at the 1991 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, when the Vols slipped past the Hoos, 23-22.

The last time UVa opened up a campaign against a foe from the Southeastern Conference was in 1998 against Auburn.

The Cavaliers are no strangers, though, to Nissan Stadium — home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and the site of their matchup with the Volunteers. Current UVa associate head coach and wide receiver coach Marques Hagans was the quarterback for the team in 2005 when he earned MVP honors in a Music City Bowl victory over Minnesota.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Vols and Cavaliers to Nashville on opening weekend of the 2023 college football season,” Nashville Sports Council president and CEO Scott Ramsey said in a release. “Both programs have a place in Nashville Sports history.”

Tennessee has played there more recently, making the-about 2-hour, 40-minute drive from Knoxville for a regular-season contest in 2015 against Bowling Green and this past December’s Music City Bowl in which the Vols dropped a memorable overtime game to Purdue.

This past season was Tennessee coach Josh Heupel’s first at the helm of the program, and in 2021, his squad finished 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC.

This coming season will be new UVa coach Tony Elliott’s first in charge of the Hoos.

The Cavaliers’ 2023 schedule now features two fellow Power Five schools. UVa is slated to travel to Maryland on Sept. 16. A home contest against in-state opponent James Madison, which joins the FBS ranks this coming fall, on Sept. 9 gives UVa three non-ACC games for that season, so the Cavaliers are in need of one more to fill out their nonconference slate for that fall.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.