Virginia football team will now open the season against Duke after ACC alters schedule

Hours after the Virginia football team's season opener with Virginia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Hokies' program, the ACC announced a schedule change for the Cavaliers.
UVa will now open its season on Sept. 26 against Duke at Scott Stadium.
The Cavaliers have had bad luck with scheduled openers this season, but they hope to complete the game against Duke without issue. Matchups with Georgia, VMI and Virginia Tech have all been canceled or postponed due to changes stemming from COVID-19.
Duke and Virginia were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 14. Both teams had an open date on Sept. 26, which made the move possible.
“I appreciate the quick action taken by the ACC and the willingness of Duke University to reschedule this game,” Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams said in a statement. “It was really important for the players to have the opportunity to compete given the commitment they have shown each other and the program over the last few months.”
The Nov. 14 date is now open for UVa. The ACC hopes to reschedule the Commonwealth Cup for later this season. Virginia Tech plays Miami on Nov. 14.
The schedule change means Virginia opens the season at home, and the Cavaliers won’t start the season Oct. 3 at Clemson. UVa beat Duke 48-14 last season, but fell to Clemson 62-17 in the ACC Championship Game.
Brennan Armstrong’s first start for UVa will come against a less prominent opponent and at home thanks to the schedule change. Armstrong takes over at quarterback for the Cavaliers after two seasons with Bryce Perkins as the starter.
Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall boasts an impressive record against Duke during his UVa tenure. The Cavaliers are undefeated against the Blue Devils since Mendenhall took over the program. UVa is 5-0 in its past five meetings with Duke.
