Virginia football team will now open the season against Duke after ACC alters schedule

Hours after the Virginia football team's season opener with Virginia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Hokies' program, the ACC announced a schedule change for the Cavaliers.

UVa will now open its season on Sept. 26 against Duke at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers have had bad luck with scheduled openers this season, but they hope to complete the game against Duke without issue. Matchups with Georgia, VMI and Virginia Tech have all been canceled or postponed due to changes stemming from COVID-19.

Duke and Virginia were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 14. Both teams had an open date on Sept. 26, which made the move possible.

“I appreciate the quick action taken by the ACC and the willingness of Duke University to reschedule this game,” Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams said in a statement. “It was really important for the players to have the opportunity to compete given the commitment they have shown each other and the program over the last few months.”