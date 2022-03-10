 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virginia football team will face new FBS member James Madison in 2023

AA4V7177.jpg

The Virginia football team runs onto the field before the season opener against William & Mary on Sept. 4 at Scott Stadium.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Virginia has added a nonconference contest to its future football schedule.

In 2023, the Cavaliers will host James Madison on Sept. 9 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983. The two programs have met three times in their history previously, with UVa holding a 2-1 edge in the series.

JMU will play its first season as a Sun Belt Conference member this coming fall after announcing a jump from the FCS and the Colonial Athletic Association into the FBS this past fall.

In 2023, UVa has other nonconference dates against FCS William & Mary (Sept. 2) and a trip to Maryland on Sept. 16.

