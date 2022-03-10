Virginia football team will face new FBS member James Madison in 2023

Virginia has added a nonconference contest to its future football schedule.

In 2023, the Cavaliers will host James Madison on Sept. 9 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983. The two programs have met three times in their history previously, with UVa holding a 2-1 edge in the series.

JMU will play its first season as a Sun Belt Conference member this coming fall after announcing a jump from the FCS and the Colonial Athletic Association into the FBS this past fall.

In 2023, UVa has other nonconference dates against FCS William & Mary (Sept. 2) and a trip to Maryland on Sept. 16.

