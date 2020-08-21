Virginia football team will be without three skill position players for upcoming season

Bronco Mendenhall joined a media Zoom call Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m. By 11 a.m., Virginia football fans had learned that the Cavaliers' offense will be without three important skill players for the immediate future.

First, Mendenhall revealed that Indiana transfer running back Ronnie Walker Jr. received word on his waiver to play immediately.

The NCAA denied the request.

UVa appealed, and it hopes to learn the result of the appeal soon.

“No. 1, I’m not sure how the waivers are even considered and not sure why it was denied,” Mendenhall said. “Don’t agree with it, and hopefully the appeal will work in his favor and in our favor, which would be fair.”

Walker Jr. played two seasons at Indiana before transferring to UVa this offseason. He has two years of eligibility remaining, whenever he’s allowed to take the field. A Virginia native, Walker Jr. transferred to UVa in part to be closer to home.

When Walker announced his decision, he shared that he wanted to be closer to home to help his mom when needed, while also giving her the opportunity to see him play. UVa still hopes that Walker Jr. will receive the waiver following the appeal.