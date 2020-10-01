Virginia football team wants to build off Week 1 passing performance

Game 1 of the Brennan Armstrong era ended with Virginia taking down Duke 38-20 last Saturday. With Bryce Perkins graduated, Armstrong earned the start for the Wahoos, and the redshirt sophomore performed well in stretches.
Armstrong also made a few mistakes, including a costly third-quarter interception deep in UVa territory that led to a Duke touchdown.
When it was all said and done, Armstrong completed 24 of his 45 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He added 47 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“We’re just on the very, very beginning of this journey, but I sure like the potential and I like so much of what I’ve seen, but there will be growing pains,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “This will be a step-by-step process. This won’t be just all of a sudden, he’s announced on the scene. This will be more gradual than that.”
Patience, Virginia fans.
Armstrong’s two interceptions speak to potential growing pains as he adjusts to his starting role. On the other hand, he completed eight of his nine fourth-quarter passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
When the game was on the line, Armstrong delivered.
Both of the touchdowns came to 6-foot-7 freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.
“When you’re 6-7, even when you’re not behind a defender, you’re still open,” Mendenhall said. “Lavel is learning and growing, but you saw some of what he’s been doing against our defense in practice fairly consistently, and it’s just the beginning for him as he’s learning to play the position.”
Davis Jr. won ACC Receiver of the Week honors for his performance.
“He really wants to be great,” senior cornerback Nick Grant said. “It’s just really inspiring to see someone in my fifth year and he’s a first-year just really taking up on where we left off with people like Joe Reed, Hasise Dubois.”
The athletic freshman headlined a productive group of Virginia pass catchers.
Tight end Tony Poljan, who also stands at 6-7, caught four passes for 44 yards, including a 14-yard reception on a third down in the fourth quarter. The reception extended the drive, which resulted in a touchdown to Davis Jr. on the next play.
Poljan, who played quarterback at the beginning of his collegiate career, says there’s major room for improvement in his route running. He’s studied current Las Vegas Raiders tight end and former Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten since making the positional switch, and he’s hoping to run routes more efficiently as Virginia’s season progresses.
Through one week, however, the graduate transfer tight end from Central Michigan has seamlessly integrated into the offense.
“I would say since we have had a longer time to practice than normal due to the virus that chemistry is there more,” Poljan said. “I would say it’s just one of those things that take a lot of practice and a lot of repetition to be able to trust it with those third-down catches.”
Senior wide receiver Terrell Jana was relatively quiet, but he still pulled in four receptions for 29 yards in the victory.
Maybe the most underrated performance from the group came from Billy Kemp IV. Despite playing in the shadow of Davis Jr.’s performance, Kemp IV caught seven passes for 70 yards. His seven receptions led the team.
By the end of the game, eight different receivers caught passes. Tavares Kelly Jr. caught his lone reception from backup Lindell Stone, meaning Armstrong connected with seven different players.
UVa lost Dubois, Perkins and Reed in the offseason. Even without those three, the Cavaliers believe their passing game can still be among the ACC’s best.
Saturday showed glimpses of the passing attack’s potential. Armstrong gained confidence as the game went on, in large part due to his two massive targets in Davis Jr. and Poljan. The sizeable duo combined for eight receptions for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“Those two players, most matchups will be in our favor,” Mendenhall said. “Lots of work still to do on execution and precision and mastery of their craft, but certainly like the start we have by both of them.”
Armstrong fills big shoes with Perkins gone, but he currently ranks second in the ACC in passing yards per game even after an inconsistent first outing. With quick feet and a willingness to lower his shoulder when rushing, his potential is evident.
That potential will be put to the test Saturday. Clemson typically isn’t kind to inexperienced quarterbacks, and the Tigers haven’t lost an ACC game since a 2017 loss to Syracuse.
UVa’s new starter will have Dabo Swinney’s full attention Saturday night.
“He’s a challenge,” Swinney, Clemson’s head coach, said. “He’s a problem. He’s a really good player. Looks like a young Steve Young running around out there. Lefty, crafty, creative, extends plays, tough runner, really good size, accurate thrower, really has no fear.”
