Virginia football team wants to build off Week 1 passing performance

Through one week, however, the graduate transfer tight end from Central Michigan has seamlessly integrated into the offense.

“I would say since we have had a longer time to practice than normal due to the virus that chemistry is there more,” Poljan said. “I would say it’s just one of those things that take a lot of practice and a lot of repetition to be able to trust it with those third-down catches.”

Senior wide receiver Terrell Jana was relatively quiet, but he still pulled in four receptions for 29 yards in the victory.

Maybe the most underrated performance from the group came from Billy Kemp IV. Despite playing in the shadow of Davis Jr.’s performance, Kemp IV caught seven passes for 70 yards. His seven receptions led the team.

By the end of the game, eight different receivers caught passes. Tavares Kelly Jr. caught his lone reception from backup Lindell Stone, meaning Armstrong connected with seven different players.

UVa lost Dubois, Perkins and Reed in the offseason. Even without those three, the Cavaliers believe their passing game can still be among the ACC’s best.