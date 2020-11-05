Virginia football team using fourth-down aggression to keep drives alive

UVa would rather avoid those tough fourth-down decisions when possible. The Cavaliers want to find more success on third downs. UVa is converting just 32.3% of its third down attempts this fall, and a higher success rate in those situations could help keep the Cavaliers out of tricky fourth-down situations.

“If we are not as successful on third [down] as we’d like to be, which we have not been, that pushes the deal to fourth,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae said. “I’m glad to see between third and fourth down we are accomplishing the goal.”

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong mentioned after UVa’s win over UNC that he tries to be aware of UVa’s fourth-down aggression when facing third-and-long situations. When the Cavaliers enter that situation, he knows if he can at least pick up some yards there’s a chance the Wahoos go for it on fourth down.

UVa’s signal caller feels confident in his group converting any short-yardage fourth-down plays.

“I think with our style and what we’re doing on offense, I think we’re gonna easily pick those up, and we went 4-for-4 today,” Armstrong said Saturday. “That’s huge. It keeps the drives alive, and we got points off of that.”