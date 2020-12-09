Virginia football team tries to treat rivalry week like a typical week

Coming into every football season, Virginia fans circle one game on the calendar.

While games against Clemson, North Carolina and Miami are exciting, it’s the game against Virginia Tech that interests UVa fans the most. For the first time in since the 2004 matchup, the Cavaliers enter their game against the Hokies with control of the Commonwealth Cup after winning last season’s game 39-30.

Saturday’s game means more to fans, players and coaches than most games in a season, but Virginia doesn’t plan to prepare any differently for the showdown than it does any other week.

“It’s actually much more normal than not normal,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said of the Cavaliers' preparation this week. “For the outside world, it’s certainly not normal, because it is the in-state rivalry game. In terms of the preparation model and the routines for coaches and staff, those are actually more normal than not. And it doesn’t mean the game isn’t more important. It doesn’t mean the game doesn’t have significant value. But the preparation models, they’re designed to maximize performance every single week.”

UVa doesn’t have a special preparation model for Virginia Tech week. The Cavaliers prepared the same way they do every week ahead of last season’s victory over the Hokies.