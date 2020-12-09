Virginia football team tries to treat rivalry week like a typical week

Coming into every football season, Virginia fans circle one game on the calendar.
While games against Clemson, North Carolina and Miami are exciting, it’s the game against Virginia Tech that interests UVa fans the most. For the first time in since the 2004 matchup, the Cavaliers enter their game against the Hokies with control of the Commonwealth Cup after winning last season’s game 39-30.
Saturday’s game means more to fans, players and coaches than most games in a season, but Virginia doesn’t plan to prepare any differently for the showdown than it does any other week.
“It’s actually much more normal than not normal,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said of the Cavaliers' preparation this week. “For the outside world, it’s certainly not normal, because it is the in-state rivalry game. In terms of the preparation model and the routines for coaches and staff, those are actually more normal than not. And it doesn’t mean the game isn’t more important. It doesn’t mean the game doesn’t have significant value. But the preparation models, they’re designed to maximize performance every single week.”
UVa doesn’t have a special preparation model for Virginia Tech week. The Cavaliers prepared the same way they do every week ahead of last season’s victory over the Hokies.
Given its recent stretch of play — Virginia has won four games in a row after starting the season 1-4 — it makes sense for the Cavaliers to stick to what they’ve done in recent weeks.
“Every week we just think 1-0,” offensive lineman Joe Bissinger said. “It’s a nameless and faceless opponent, and we just prepare as hard as we can every week for whoever we play.”
Externally, beating Virginia Tech means everything.
Within UVa’s program, it’s important, but the preparation remains similar to any week. When it comes to rivalry week, Mendenhall’s sole focus is preparing his team to win a game he knows matters to his players and the fans.
“I think mostly I feel a sense of responsibility to help our players reach their goals, reach their expectations and be prepared at the highest level,” Mendenhall said. “Very little is about me, very little is about our staff. My focus is almost exclusively on our team, and how to help them have the experience that they want.”
Last year the focus and preparation worked.
The Cavaliers leaned on quarterback Bryce Perkins and an explosive offense to pick up a nine-point win. The defense chipped in with timely turnovers to help secure the victory.
A similar plan might be in store this season. Virginia ranks last in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game, allowing 314.7 per contest. The defense lacks consistent production, but the group does well to generate turnovers and sacks even as it allows chunks of yardage.
UVa has scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games, though, and the Cavaliers’ offense eclipsed 500 yards for the second consecutive week in its win over Boston College. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong is playing his best football of the season and leaning on the first-year starter likely gives UVa its best shot of winning with a depleted defense.
As the Cavaliers devise a game plan, they aim to treat Saturday like a typical game. They also acknowledge how much last year’s win in the rivalry meant to the program.
“I think it’s been business as usual, but the win last year definitely pushed the program, pushed the culture, I would say in a linear positive direction,” safety Joey Blount said.
Beating Virginia Tech means something to UVa. To accomplish the important annual goal of beating the Hokies, Virginia believes its best course of action is to prepare just like it has all season.
“We want to make it a yearly thing: beat Tech,” Blount said. “But at the same time, we want to just take it as a usual game. It’s a rivalry game. Everyone’s excited. Everyone’s going to be hyped up about it, but at the end of the day, we have to play our football and do the best we can.”
