Virginia football team tries to reset after consecutive 20-point ACC losses

Virginia running back Mike Hollins told the media after Friday’s 37-17 loss to Wake Forest that it wasn’t hard to maintain hope the Cavaliers could win the ACC Coastal Division despite starting 0-2 in conference play.

“Once we start clicking again, start playing with confidence on both sides of the ball and on special teams, executing our assignments play in and play out, I don’t think anybody can stand in our way,” Hollins. “No hope is lost at all.”

When asked what it would take to regain confidence — UVa’s locker room was highly confident after blowing out William & Mary and Illinois to open the season — Hollins paused for nearly five seconds.

The running back’s delayed response was telling.

UVa (2-2, 0-2 ACC) seems to have more questions than answers after consecutive 20-point ACC defeats. Players preached that they won’t lose hope of winning the division despite a subpar start to conference play, but some of the comments felt forced.

“Always looking at things on a positive side, now our backs are against the wall,” linebacker Noah Taylor said. “Now we can’t lose another game. We can’t lose another ACC game. We can’t lose another game, period.”