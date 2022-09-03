Virginia football team tops Richmond in Tony Elliott's coaching debut

His first win is in the books.

Virginia made coach Tony Elliott’s debut as its headman a successful one, with a 34-17 victory over FCS Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.

Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong operated smoothly, especially early, in Elliott’s balanced offensive attack. In the opening quarter, the left-handed signal-caller connected with Lavel Davis Jr. for a 56-yard touchdown for the team’s first points of the contest and to begin a run of 21 straight scored by UVa to begin separate from the visiting Spiders.

Armstrong completed 21-of-33 throws for 246 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he ran the ball well, too. His 64-yard touchdown run on an option keeper in the second quarter was the sixth longest run for a Cavaliers quarterback ever, and in the win, he set the school’s career record for total yards of offense.

In between Armstrong’s passing touchdown and his rushing touchdown, running back Perris Jones helped the Hoos get their ground game going. He had a 14-yard run and a 5-yard carry to set up a 15-yard scoring jaunt, in which he broke multiple tackles and dove head first into the end zone, to provide UVa a 14-7 advantage late in the first quarter.

Jones finished with 104 rushing yards on 19 carries. He also had a receiving score.

From then on, the Cavaliers led the rest of the way, though they began the second half slowly and allowed Richmond to cut their advantage to as tight as 28-17 before widening the margin to a three-score edge again in the fourth quarter when Armstrong found Jones for an 11-yard touchdown.

UVa linebacker Josh Ahern had a key fourth-down tackle to force Richmond off the field ahead of the critical scoring drive that resulted in Armstrong’s scoring throw to Jones.

The victory marked the sixth straight season-opening win for UVa.