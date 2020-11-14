Virginia football team tops Louisville for second-straight win

Virginia led at the end of each of the first three quarters Saturday against Louisville, appearing to be the superior team.

Even as the Cavaliers made key defensive plays against the short-handed Cardinals and moved the ball efficiently on offense, they struggled to deliver a knockout blow ensuring they hold the lead after the final — and most important — quarter.

Louisville quarterback Mailk Cunningham made play after play with his legs, scrambling for 197 yards as the Cavaliers’ defense searched for answers. Finally, on one of Cunningham’s remarkable runs with the game in the balance, cornerback Nick Grant set up UVa’s knockout blow.

Safety D’Angelo Amos wrestled Cunningham toward the ground as he collided with Grant. The senior corner grabbed hold of Cunningham and ripped the ball from his arms, creating a turnover to halt Louisville’s attempt to tie the game.

The Cavaliers marched down the field on their ensuring drive, punching the ball into the end zone from nine yards out on a Brennan Armstrong rush. The score put the Cavaliers up by 14, and they held on for the 31-17 victory and their second consecutive triumph.