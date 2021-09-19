Virginia football team surprised by poor defensive effort in loss to North Carolina

Now, UVa’s group seeks answers following a shockingly bad showing.

“Just a poor performance from beginning to end,” Mendenhall said.

On the plus side for Virginia, the ACC Coastal Division seems poised for a significant amount of chaos again this season. Virginia Tech, Miami and Pittsburgh all lost nonconference games Saturday and both the Hurricanes and Panthers were favored in their disappointing defeats. Pitt lost to a MAC foe, while Miami was blown out at home by Michigan State.

Virginia isn’t out of the Coastal picture, but the Cavaliers need significantly better play defensively to start winning ACC games. Allowing nearly 700 yards of offense is a recipe for disaster, and the team needed 554 passing yards from Brennan Armstrong just to keep the game competitive.

“I was surprised. Definitely things were off,” linebacker Nick Jackson said. “We gotta get in the film room. We gotta fix it.”

The necessary defensive fixes range from poor run fits to blown coverages to missed tackles. UVa has its work cut out for it this week, and early week film sessions likely won’t be enjoyable for the team’s defense. Coaches have a lengthy list of mistakes to use as teaching points.