Virginia football team surges past Duke to win season opener

While the first and third quarters belonged to Duke, the second and fourth quarters were owned by Virginia.

UVa put together a 10-play, 94-yard drive that spanned the end of the third quarter and the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Armstrong hooked up with freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. on consecutive passes. First, the left-hander tossed a ball into a crowded area with both Jana and Davis Jr, but the 6-foot-7 wide receiver brought the pass down.

On the next play, Armstrong tossed a ball into the back left corner of the end zone, and Davis went up and pulled it down for a touchdown to put UVa on top 24-20 with 12:43 left.

Brice made another mistake for Duke the next possession, throwing a pass directly into the arms of Joey Blount near midfield. UVa’s limited crowd celebrated as Cavalier players danced their way back to the sideline.

Virginia made the Blue Devils pay for yet another costly mistake.

Armstrong again found Davis Jr., this time for a beautiful 26-yard touchdown connection. Armstrong floated a pass just over an underneath defender to Davis Jr., who caught the ball and bullied his way into the end zone for the second touchdown of his young career.