Virginia football team stays the course, reels off four wins after four-game losing streak

Armstrong’s improved play comes as Virginia’s defense uses creative measures to find success. Tommy Christ, an offensive lineman who played on the defensive line early in his career, switched back to defensive line this week due to a lack of available defensive linemen.

Linebackers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor were both out Saturday, and Snowden is out for the season with a broken ankle. At times, the Cavaliers leaned on their backup linebackers and would run schemes with only one or two defensive linemen on the field.

The group found ways to make enough plays against the Eagles to let Armstrong and company pave the way to a win.

“Our defense got a little banged up two weeks ago, and what else can you do?” Armstrong said. “We just keep rolling through it. The season has been hard; everything’s been tough mentally, physically, so just keep rolling.”

As the season progresses and the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse, the Cavaliers somehow seem to improve weekly. Despite rising COVID-19 case counts nationally, UVa has kept its virus numbers low.