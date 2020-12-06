Virginia football team stays the course, reels off four wins after four-game losing streak

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall addressed his team as their losing streak grew. He told them to keep pushing, that results would soon come.
“I made the same promise to this team as I made way back when I became the head coach — and that was that it wasn’t a matter of if, it was when,” Mendenhall said. “That this team, this season that we would start to have success and that was during that hard stretch, and I believe that. I knew that, but those words are pretty hollow until you see it.”
UVa (5-4, 4-4 ACC) saw results again Saturday, beating Boston College 43-32 behind impressive offensive output. The victory was the Cavaliers' fourth in a row.
Earlier this fall, Virginia looked like it was headed for its first losing regular-season record since going 2-10 in Mendenhall’s first season. Instead, the Cavaliers rallied after their 1-4 start behind stellar play from starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
UVa posted 549 total yards of offense against Boston College, giving them consecutive 500-yard performances for the first time since 2014. Armstrong became the first UVa quarterback to ever post consecutive 400-yard performances.
Over UVa’s four-game winning streak, Armstrong is completing 65.3% of his passes for 270 yards per game. He’s tossed nine touchdowns to three interceptions, and he’s also adding an average of 77 rushing yards per game. He ran for an impressive 130 yards in the win over Boston College.
Armstrong’s improved play comes as Virginia’s defense uses creative measures to find success. Tommy Christ, an offensive lineman who played on the defensive line early in his career, switched back to defensive line this week due to a lack of available defensive linemen.
Linebackers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor were both out Saturday, and Snowden is out for the season with a broken ankle. At times, the Cavaliers leaned on their backup linebackers and would run schemes with only one or two defensive linemen on the field.
The group found ways to make enough plays against the Eagles to let Armstrong and company pave the way to a win.
“Our defense got a little banged up two weeks ago, and what else can you do?” Armstrong said. “We just keep rolling through it. The season has been hard; everything’s been tough mentally, physically, so just keep rolling.”
As the season progresses and the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse, the Cavaliers somehow seem to improve weekly. Despite rising COVID-19 case counts nationally, UVa has kept its virus numbers low.
The Cavaliers were without six players due to COVID-19 protocols Saturday, which comes as an increase after multiple weeks without any COVID-19 issues. They’ve still yet to be the cause of a postponed or canceled game, having more than enough players available each week to safely compete.
Remaining focused through a losing streak during a pandemic wasn’t easy, but the Cavaliers stayed the course. They believed wins would come, and they have. Mendenhall told the team throughout the offseason that their culture would allow them to find success the longer the season went.
His remarks proved true.
“He said it during quarantine when we’re like having Zoom calls that the longer this goes, the better we will be, the stronger we’ll get,” defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said. “Seeing this team, it’s clear that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
UVa is guaranteed one more game this season. Mendenhall’s group travels to Blacksburg on Saturday to face Virginia Tech.
The Wahoos find themselves on a four-game winning streak, while the Hokies have lost four games in a row. After a rough start to the season, the Cavaliers never wavered in their belief that things would turn around. They stayed focused, followed COVID-19 protocols and started to win.
“Everything that we do in our program, my passion is to prepare them for their lives and for the world, and it’s so easy to stop when things get hard,” Mendenhall said. “It’s easier to opt out than opt in. They have just opted in and then they’ve stayed in.”
