Virginia football team shuts out Duke to earn third straight win

Fittingly, Duke fumbled on the first play of the fourth quarter, and UVa recovered. The Cavaliers recovered all six of the seven fumbles put onto the ground Saturday.

UVa turned the fumble into points, as running back Ronnie Walker Jr. scored from two yards out. Backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk had a couple nice carries to move the Cavaliers into scoring position.

Duke reached the UVa one-yard line on its final drive before fumbling the ball away. It was a fitting final offensive play for the Blue Devils, who fell 48-0.

The Cavaliers were aided Saturday by an abundance of Duke errors.

The Blue Devils committed eight penalties for 85 yards, turned the ball over four times and missed on easy completions and potential interceptions. Duke, in a perfect summation of its execution level, even snapped the ball over its punters head during warmups at the end of halftime.

Virginia also played well.

The Cavaliers deserve credit for surpassing 500 yards of total offense for the sixth time this season. The defense, which has struggled in ACC play, held Duke off the scoreboard. Mendenhall’s team dominated at home in its first game at Scott Stadium since a 20-point loss to Wake Forest on Sept. 24.

Good fortune played a factor Saturday, but the Cavaliers were plenty good enough to blow out the Blue Devils.

