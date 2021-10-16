Virginia football team shuts out Duke to earn third straight win

Some days, it’s better to be lucky than good.
Saturday, Virginia was both.
The Cavaliers bludgeoned Duke 48-0 on Saturday, winning their third consecutive game.
Bronco Mendenhall’s team played solid defense — shutting out an ACC foe for the first time since a 31-0 win over Maryland in 2008 — and the offense torched a subpar Duke defense for 528 yards.
Virginia’s performance wasn’t without mistakes, but every time the Cavaliers misfired, the Blue Devils seemed to follow with a bigger mistake.
After taking a 3-0 lead on the game’s opening possession, UVa allowed the Blue Devils to convert on three consecutive third-down plays. Duke seemed poised to score on the drive, but instead it dropped a potential touchdown on third-and-goal and proceeded to miss a 25-yard field goal off the left upright — a missed kick to the left is a familiar sight for UVa fans.
Brennan Armstrong threw a near-interception on UVa’s next possession. Instead of being intercepted, the ball slipped through the defensive back’s hands and went directly to Billy Kemp IV for a first down. Armstrong threw a perfect pass for a 20-yard touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks three plays later, giving UVa a 10-0 lead.
Virginia (5-2, 3-2 ACC) was ready to punt on its subsequent possession, but the Blue Devils had other plans.
Duke (3-4, 0-3 ACC) ran into the plant leg of punter Jacob Finn, drawing a 15-yard roughing the kicker penalty and keeping UVa’s offense on the field. The drive ended with a one-yard Keytaon Thompson rushing touchdown. UVa led 17-0 with 12:29 left in the first half.
Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg threw a pair of second-quarter interceptions both leading to UVa scoring drives. De’Vante Cross and Joey Blount made the interceptions for the Cavaliers.
UVa won the first-half turnover battle despite fumbling four times. The Cavaliers recovered all four of its first-half fumbles, escaping the potential game-altering miscues.
Mendenhall’s team led 34-0 at halftime behind 296 passing yards from Armstrong. The quarterback added 35 on the ground, including a touchdown. He finished the game with 364 passing yards despite not playing in the fourth quarter. Wicks and tight end Jelani Woods both caught first-half touchdown passes, and kicker Brendan Farrell was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals.
The 34 first-half points were UVa’s most in an ACC game since scoring 35 against UNC in 2004.
Virginia’s rushing attack helped the team add seven points in the third quarter. Devin Darrington carried the ball twice in a row for 41 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown run at the end of the quarter. Virginia led 41-0 after three quarters of play.
Fittingly, Duke fumbled on the first play of the fourth quarter, and UVa recovered. The Cavaliers recovered all six of the seven fumbles put onto the ground Saturday.
UVa turned the fumble into points, as running back Ronnie Walker Jr. scored from two yards out. Backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk had a couple nice carries to move the Cavaliers into scoring position.
Duke reached the UVa one-yard line on its final drive before fumbling the ball away. It was a fitting final offensive play for the Blue Devils, who fell 48-0.
The Cavaliers were aided Saturday by an abundance of Duke errors.
The Blue Devils committed eight penalties for 85 yards, turned the ball over four times and missed on easy completions and potential interceptions. Duke, in a perfect summation of its execution level, even snapped the ball over its punters head during warmups at the end of halftime.
Virginia also played well.
The Cavaliers deserve credit for surpassing 500 yards of total offense for the sixth time this season. The defense, which has struggled in ACC play, held Duke off the scoreboard. Mendenhall’s team dominated at home in its first game at Scott Stadium since a 20-point loss to Wake Forest on Sept. 24.
Good fortune played a factor Saturday, but the Cavaliers were plenty good enough to blow out the Blue Devils.