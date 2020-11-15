Virginia football team shows growth, inches closer to .500 record

As basketball season begins, the football team could increase its winning streak to four games as it surges above .500.

“We honestly think we can win every game the rest of our season,” Armstrong. “It’s just how we prepare, how we want to attack each and every game, and it just comes down solely to us not hurting ourselves and taking care of the ball.”

For a program that rarely brings in four- and five-star recruits, development means everything.

Developing players during a pandemic has proved to be challenging, especially without a spring practice season. The Cavaliers have done well to avoid COVID-19 — they weren’t missing any players due to positive tests or contact tracing against Louisville — and they’re starting to put together improved on-field results.

“I think the bottom line is that I’m still learning, growing and developing protocols in the very best way to play football in a pandemic,” Mendenhall said. “Trying to get the exact right practice models, execution models and everything possible to help a team flourish under a pretty tight time frame and keep them all healthy.”