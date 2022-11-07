Virginia football team seeks more success in close games

Their frustrations stem from how close they feel to having very different results.

It isn’t off-base to believe Virginia is a few more positive plays and a few less blunders from having a more competitive record than the 3-6 mark the Cavaliers carry with them into this Saturday’s home bout with Pittsburgh.

“We’re an inch away each and every week,” Hoos senior running back Ronnie Walker Jr. said bluntly.

“We need to have that killer mentality to finish someone off and fight to the very end,” UVa senior right guard Derek Devine added. “We have been fighting, and I think we gave good fight in the [North Carolina] game, but not enough to finish it and that’s where we need to grow as a team.”

The Cavaliers’ 31-28 loss to the Tar Heels this past Saturday — marred by UNC outscoring UVa 21-7 from the third quarter into the first two minutes of the fourth quarter — was Virginia’s fifth contest of the fall decided by seven points or fewer. UVa is 2-3 in those games with their three losses coming by a combined seven points.

On Sept. 23 at the JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse kicked a go-ahead field goal with 1:14 left after UVa had rallied to erase a 16-0 halftime deficit. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. provided the Hoos an advantage with less than six minutes to play, but the lead did not last.

And on Oct. 29, a bruising, four-overtime battle at Scott Stadium with Miami, in which neither the Cavaliers nor the Hurricanes scored a touchdown, ended with the Canes celebrating in walk-off fashion by outlasting UVa in the tussle of 2-point conversions.

Even the previous outing, a 16-9 victory for UVa at Georgia Tech, wasn’t over until the Cavaliers derailed the Yellow Jackets’ attempt at a tying drive late in the fourth quarter when linebacker Nick Jackson sacked quarterback Zach Gibson for a loss of nine yards on a third-and-2 inside Virginia territory.

“I learned that we’re a scrappy team,” sophomore left guard Noah Josey said about what he’s seen from his teammates in these recent down-to-the-wire finishes. “We’re a bunch of guys that put in a lot of effort. It’s blue-collar.”

Sophomore linebacker James Jackson, who logged a team-high 11 tackles against Carolina, said he’s observed how experienced players on defense have taken charge in an attempt to help the Cavaliers end these close-call games more favorably.

“A lot of people are leading the defense,” Jackson said. “Nick Jackson, [cornerback Anthony] Johnson, those guys are true leaders. On the D-Line, there’s Aaron Faumui and guys are coming through and making plays. We can depend on each other and if we do our job, we can expect somebody to make a play.”

Armstrong at Syracuse and this past Saturday didn’t give in either. His 8-yard touchdown run with 3:24 to go against the Tar Heels required him to barrel through three defenders at the goal line, and he did that to allow the Cavaliers at least the chance to try an onside kick.

UNC recovered it, though, and needed only three plays for a first down to run out the clock since the Hoos had already burned their three timeouts.

“Football comes down to five, six, seven plays within the course of the game,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said, “and we didn’t make those plays in the third quarter [against UNC] that put us in the position where we were in the fourth quarter with trying to come from behind in a two-score game.”

The quest for UVa over its final three games of the regular-season slate, according to Devine, is to figure out how to take hold of those one-possession tilts. After Pittsburgh visits, UVa closes out its four-game home stand with nonconference foe Coastal Carolina and then wraps up its campaign at rival Virginia Tech.

Pitt has played three games decided by a touchdown or less, while Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech have each been involved in four games like that.

“I know we can win these [close] games and need to win these games,” Devine said, “but it’s come down to effort. It’s been five games decided in the fourth quarter and we’ve won two of them, but it’s obviously something that needs to happen and we need to win those games.”

If the Cavaliers can do so or win each of their last three in any style, they would still earn bowl eligibility and get to compete in postseason action.

“I wouldn’t say it adds any pressure,” Josey said. “It makes it more exciting for sure. Each game means a lot.”

Note: Virginia’s Nov. 19 home game with Coastal Carolina will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on various regional sports networks, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.