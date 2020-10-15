Virginia football team seeks more balance on offense

Through three games, 60% of UVa’s plays are passing plays. The team generates 67.2% of its yardage through the air. When it comes to scoring touchdowns, 72.7% of the team’s touchdowns come via the passing attack. One of the three rushing touchdowns is from Armstrong.

“It’s huge, just to establish a running game and to stay true to it just so we can help out with the pass game,” running back Shane Simpson said. “I know myself and Wayne, Perris, whoever’s back there we can definitely contribute.”

Simpson, a graduate transfer from Towson, has carried the ball just 18 times this fall. He’s tallied 84 yards on those carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. His running back mate, Wayne Taulapapa has 41 carries for 177 yards. He’s averaging 4.3 yards per attempt.

They both need to be more productive for UVa’s offense to excel.

Fortunately, help is on the way.

Ronnie Walker Jr, a transfer running back from Indiana, was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA on Wednesday. He’ll suit up this weekend against Wake Forest.