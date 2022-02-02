Virginia football team replenishes offensive line on National Signing Day

Tony Elliott’s priority in advance of his first February signing date as coach at Virginia was clear.

He and his staff needed to rebuild and bolster the Cavaliers’ offensive front.

From December, in his first month on the job, through Wednesday, Elliott and Hoos offensive line coach Garett Tujague recruited with urgency and their effort culminated with UVa inking eight offensive linemen as part of the 10-man group of players to sign during the traditional signing date.

“We were able to fill some needs,” Elliott said, “in particular on the offensive line. I think we all know the situation. With the transition, we lost several guys that really, really hurt our numbers. So, that was the primary focus.”

Of the eight incoming offensive linemen officially on board as of Wednesday, two are graduate transfers and six are high school standouts.

Former Dartmouth left tackle John Paul Flores started 20 games at the position across 2021 and 2019. He was part of consecutive Ivy League championship winning seasons with the Big Green. And ex-Georgetown right tackle Mac Hollensteiner logged 10 starts at his position this past fall and was an All-Patriot League selection.

Those two should factor in immediately as the Cavaliers seek to replace four offensive line starters from last year’s team who left for other schools.

“You anticipate that they will be able to compete because of their experience,” Elliott said about Flores and Hollensteiner. “If you look at the situation, you’ve got one guy returning with some experience and then, that’s it. So, these guys are going to come in with multiple years of experience, multi-year starters and they have played at a high level. They were all-conference level players, but guys that went and developed, so physically and mentally they’re developed.”

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) teammates Dawson Alters and Blake Steen were part of a run of six prep offensive linemen to verbally pledge to UVa since Jan. 21. Those six all signed on Wednesday.

Alters was an Under Armour All-American this past fall.

Also, in the haul of offensive linemen are Skyridge’s (Levi, Utah) Snoop Amaama, Oak Grove’s (Hattiesburg, Miss.) McKale Boley, Hillcrest’s (Fountain Inn, S.C.) Houston Curry and Camden County’s (Kingsland, Ga.) Noah DeMeritt.

Elliott said he’d like to regularly have about 16 scholarship offensive linemen on his roster.

“We targeted some grad transfers to bring in some experience,” he said, “because we did not have experience. But then, we also wanted to have guys that we can bring into the program that possibly could be ready to play early, and then other guys that we knew were going to be some developmental guys. So, just trying to solidify the room and balance it out.”

He said his message to Tujague and the rest of the staff as they started searching for offensive linemen to join the recruiting class was: “Let’s go hard, everybody jump on board, let’s identify the best guys that are available out there, let’s go recruit them and let’s try to build this room up to where it needs to be.”

To fill out Wednesday’s list of signees, UVa added Columbia transfer defensive lineman Paul Akere and Hoover High School (Ala.) defensive lineman Terrell Jones.

The Cavaliers’ 2022 class features a total of 21 players. Elliott and former coach Bronco Mendenhall signed 10 players in December through the coaching transition, and then Elliott added Michigan State transfer defensive end Jack Camper in January.

Camper, Wisconsin transfer wide receiver Devin Chandler, former Liberty Christian Academy quarterback Davis Lane and former Lovett School (Atlanta, Ga.) linebacker Stevie Bracey are all mid-year enrollees and are due to participate in spring practice when it starts next month.

“Jack [Camper] is still coming off of an arm injury so he’s a little bit limited,” Elliott said. “But [his] body looks good, looks like he’s getting back into the playing shape and form that he wants to be in.”

Elliott said he senses Bracey will emerge into a leader because he was a leader while recruiting other players in the class and is very focused in his first semester with the team.

Lane is one of two quarterbacks in the class along with Corona (Calif.) signal-caller Delaney Crawford. The first-year Cavaliers coach said he’d like to sign at least one quarterback in every recruiting cycle and possibly two in some years.

UVa signed only two players from Virginia this go around — Camper and Lane. But Elliott said with the coaching transition happening so close to the early signing period, the Cavaliers had to land players where they were available. He expects as his relationships with the state’s high school coaches grows, UVa will be in on more Commonwealth prospects in the near future.

He said with the way the roster is constructed currently, the Hoos could use additional personnel at running back, tight end and on the defensive line.

“We hit on some critical needs,” Elliott said, “but also still got some work to do. And hopefully our best job of recruiting will be recruiting the locker room as we go through the spring, so we can maintain the guys that we’ve got so we’re not in a situation where we’re trying to find more guys before fall camp starts.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.