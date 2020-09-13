Virginia football team receives votes in latest AP poll

The first AP top 25 poll of the college football season reflecting the teams not playing this fall was released Sunday. While the Virginia football team was unranked, the Cavaliers sit on the brink of breaking into the top 25.

Virginia received votes in the poll, coming in as the No. 30 team in the poll when counting the squads receiving votes.

Unfortunately for the Wahoos, they won’t have a chance to prove themselves to AP poll voters this upcoming weekend. Their game against Virginia Tech was postponed, and the team’s season opener was delayed a week until Sept. 26.

UVa will host Duke, which is unranked and not receiving any votes after a loss to Notre Dame, for its season opener in two weeks.

Seven ACC squads broke into the top 25 this week.

Clemson leads the way as the nation’s No. 1 team. The Tigers opened with a solid performance, beating Wake Forest 37-13. The game never felt close.

Notre Dame, which joined the ACC this season, is the only other conference squad in the top 10. The Fighting Irish beat Duke 27-13 and sit at No. 7 in the poll.

North Carolina follows at No. 12. Mack Brown’s team struggled early, but eventually found its rhythm in a 31-6 win over Syracuse.