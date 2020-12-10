Virginia football team reaches end of challenging regular season amid pandemic

When Saturday night rolls around and Virginia and Virginia Tech take the field at Lane Stadium, all focus will be on the result. Fans, players and coaches want to see their side win the Commonwealth Cup.
While the on-field situation steals the show, reaching the game required significant effort from both sides.
Virginia Tech dealt with COVID-19 issues all season, and those issues postponed the rivalry, which was originally scheduled to open the season, until the end of the season. Despite early-season problems with the virus, the Hokies curtailed the spread enough to safely compete in 10 games this season.
Virginia’s COVID-19 issues have been smaller than Virginia Tech’s, but the Cavaliers dealt with a few postponements due to issues within opposing programs. The game with the Hokies was moved from September to this weekend. A game against Louisville was moved a week, and a game against Florida State was canceled altogether.
Even with the schedule changes, Saturday marks game No. 10 this fall for the Wahoos.
“When I called Bronco and we moved back the first game, we just shared a moment of ‘Can you imagine making it to mid-December doing this?’” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. “It seemed like it was years away.”
The game now sits at the front of mind for both coaches. They’ve made it to rivalry week.
Last season, UVa ended a 15-year losing streak in the rivalry with a 39-30 win. The Cavaliers hope to build a streak of their own starting Saturday.
Regardless of the result, both teams reached mid-December safely. There have been bumps along the way, but both teams are preparing for a Saturday game against their biggest rival.
It wasn’t an easy road to this point.
“I don’t ever question that we’ve made it to the end,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “I think what I underestimated is the constant state of uncertainty and adaptability necessary to get to this point. And quite frankly, I think most teams and most coaches around the country; you’re coaching a different roster each week. And you’re coaching against a different roster each week, and you do your very best to adapt, adjust and overcome.”
Uncertainty for the Wahoos included a handful of players unavailable for competition on some game days. Coaches missed time due to COVID-19 protocols. The Florida State game was even postponed on game day with the Cavaliers having already traveled to Tallahassee.
It’s been a constant adjustment for UVa.
“I feel like this whole entire year has been a learning period with the coronavirus,” offensive lineman Joe Bissinger said. “I think Week 1 we were all still figuring it out. I think we’ve gotten whole lot better grip on it throughout the year.”
Following strict protocols to avoid contracting the virus played a part in UVa’s relatively low COVID-19 case numbers. The Cavaliers also implemented additional practices throughout the season — including distancing between lockers — to limit the number of players affected through contact tracing protocols.
So far this season, no UVa game has been postponed or canceled because of virus issues within Virginia’s program. All schedule changes came as a result of the Cavaliers' opponent dealing with COVID-19 issues.
Mendenhall takes pride in UVa’s successful measures to curtail the virus while also acknowledging outbreaks can occur at any time. At times, it’s also evident he wished more people understood and appreciated the sacrifices and commitment needed to play the games this season.
“What’s also really clear is once the game starts, really nobody cares whatever happened to get to the game,” Mendenhall said. “Once the game starts, it’s about the results. And I think that’s from the players, from the fans and certainly from the media, and quite frankly from administration now it looks like. Once you choose to play and once the game starts, it’s back to normal in terms of outcomes.”
That’s likely the case Saturday, just as it’s been all season.
The ability of fans and media members to focus on the results comes only when both teams make it to game days safely. Mendenhall credits UVa associate athletics director for sports medicine Kelli Pugh and the entire medical and support staff for putting the Cavaliers in position to take the field every weekend this fall.
“The hours alone, if you were just to see that part, it is remarkable,” Mendenhall said. “The workload and how thin they’re all stretched.”
In Mendenhall’s eyes, it’s the behind-the-scenes work coupled with commitment from players that allowed the Cavaliers to reach mid-December still playing football.
“In Kelli’s case in particular, I told her that she was my write-in candidate for president of the galaxy this year, and the universe, whichever is bigger, I wrote her in for that,” Mendenhall said.
