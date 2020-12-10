Virginia football team reaches end of challenging regular season amid pandemic

Following strict protocols to avoid contracting the virus played a part in UVa’s relatively low COVID-19 case numbers. The Cavaliers also implemented additional practices throughout the season — including distancing between lockers — to limit the number of players affected through contact tracing protocols.

So far this season, no UVa game has been postponed or canceled because of virus issues within Virginia’s program. All schedule changes came as a result of the Cavaliers' opponent dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Mendenhall takes pride in UVa’s successful measures to curtail the virus while also acknowledging outbreaks can occur at any time. At times, it’s also evident he wished more people understood and appreciated the sacrifices and commitment needed to play the games this season.

“What’s also really clear is once the game starts, really nobody cares whatever happened to get to the game,” Mendenhall said. “Once the game starts, it’s about the results. And I think that’s from the players, from the fans and certainly from the media, and quite frankly from administration now it looks like. Once you choose to play and once the game starts, it’s back to normal in terms of outcomes.”

That’s likely the case Saturday, just as it’s been all season.