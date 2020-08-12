Virginia football team practices in preparation for 2020 fall season ‘until we hear otherwise’

Fall camp comes as a challenge to student-athletes in normal seasons. Coaches push players during this time to help them get into elite physical shape, while also wanting to determine the depth chart through positional battles. Competition is frequent, and it’s a physical and mental grind.

Add in the uncertainty of whether a season can safely happen in the fall, and it’s a unique challenge facing college athletes.

For UVa’s athletes, the focus remains on football and staying in the moment.

“With something like this, with COVID going around and everything, it’s just a day at a time,” sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs said. “Can I make myself better the next day? Can I make myself better today? I’m not really looking forward weeks from now, I’m really just focused on how I can act, how I can train the day I’m at right now.”

The student-athletes find the practices to be an enjoyable distraction.

Unsurprisingly, Division I football players fresh off a 2019 Orange Bowl appearance enjoy football. Wanting to play doesn’t mean the season will happen in the fall, but the decision is out of the control of Virginia’s players.

They’re making the most of time spent around teammates under strict health protocols.